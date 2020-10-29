Class 4A Blog: Two games cancelled in Region 4

In Region 6, Druid Hills (1-2, 0-2) and Hapeville Charter (1-3, 1-1) will meet Thursday night and Friday’s action will see No. 1 Marist (4-0, 1-0) back in action to face Arabia Mountain (2-2, 2-1). Mays (3-4, 1-2) will look to challenge No. 4 ranked Stephenson (3-0, 2-0) and Miller Grove (1-3, 1-2) will face Class 3A Salem (1-1) in non-region play.

Region 7 continues to be ultra-competitive and there are some crucial region games on this week’s lineup. Cedartown, which entered the rankings recently at No. 9 will put its flawless 2-0 start in region play on the line against a Ridgeland team that snapped a 0-5 start to the season with a 1-0 start in region play. Heritage-Catoosa is fresh off its big win over Central-Carroll and will face a Northwest Whitfield team that has stumbled to an 0-2 region start after opening the year with a 4-0 non-region record. Central-Carroll will attempt to shake off last week’s loss to Heritage when it faces off with Pickens and Southeast Whitfield will continue its non-region slate against Tennessee based Chattanooga Central.

No. 2 ranked Jefferson will be off on a bye week, but No. 6 Flowery Branch (4-2, 1-1) faces Cedar Shoals (1-4, 1-1) in one of the three region showdowns scheduled for Friday out of Region 8. Winless Chestatee (0-6, 0-2) will take on Madison County (1-5, 0-2) and North Oconee (2-5, 2-1) will face East Hall (4-1, 1-0) after its 42-35 overtime loss to Flowery Branch spoiled their flawless region record last Friday.