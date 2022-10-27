Class 4A Blog: Troup, Stockbridge and Stephenson look to seize opportunity in high-stake region battles

In Region 5, Stockbridge is on track to clinch the region title and will take on Pace Academy in a massive showdown. Stephenson is the team with a similar opportunity in its Region 6 showdown with Holy Innocents’ and that game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Finally, in Region 7, No. 1 ranked Cedartown will host Southeast Whitfield and Heritage-Catoosa will face Sonoraville in a game that could ultimately determine home field and the No. 2 seed.

Here’s what happened this past week in Class 4A: In Region 1, Cairo stamped its sixth-straight win in a a 28-2 home game against Westover and Shaw earned its first region victory with a 21-7 win over Hardaway. No. 7 Bainbridge was off on its bye and will visit Cairo in two weeks for the Region championship. In Region 2, Spalding picked up a 39-18 win over Westside-Macon on Thursday to set up a region championship game with No. 3 ranked Perry in its season finale. Perry was off on its bye this week, Griffin produced a 35-16 win over Howard Baldwin came up with a 42-21 win over West Laurens. No. 5 ranked Benedictine defeated No. 9 Wayne County 31-10 to take sole position at the top of the Region 3 standings and New Hampstead handled business in a 35-7 win over Islands after falling last week to Wayne County. Region 4 experienced another wild week with Troup dominating Fayette County 49-21, LaGrange serving Trinity Christian’s its first region defeat 28-10, Starr’s Mill defeating Riverdale 41-19 and Whitewater furthering the logjam for the four playoff berths with its 64-0 win over Whitewater on Thursday. As it currently stands, Troup is leading at 5-0 in the region, Trinity Christian moves to 4-1 and LaGrange, Starr’s Mill and Whitewater all stand at 3-2. …Region 5′s Hampton moved closer to securing a playoff spot with a 41-0 win over McDonough, Lovett cruised past Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 44-0, Pace Academy joined Lovett at 4-1 with a 35-21 win over Luella and region front-runner Stockbridge improved to 5-0 in region play with a 43-14 victory over Woodland-Stockbridge. There were no region games played in Region 6 this week, but both teams in action scored wins with Druid Hills topping Johnson-Gainesville 56-15 and Clarkston defeating Midtown 29-6. In Region 7, No. 1 ranked Cedartown toppled Sonoraville 48-0 to improve to 8-0, Heritage-Catoosa survived a wild 40-36 game with Northwest Whitfield and Central-Carroll cruised past Southeast Whitfield 51-6. Finally, North Oconee clinched the Region 8 championship on Friday with its 44-0 win over Walnut Grove. Madison County came up with a 42-34 win over East Forsyth on Thursday and Cherokee Bluff earned a must-win 34-20 triumph over East Hall.