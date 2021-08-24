Class 4A Blog: Troup prepares for anticipated battle with Callaway

Also, defending state champion Marist will have a major matchup with Class 5A powerhouse and former region rival Blessed Trinity. The most impactful games, however, will be those played in Region 2 this week. Region 2 is the largest region in the classification with nine teams in it and defending region champion Carver-Columbus will kickoff its region slate against Spencer this Friday night.

Class AAAA had a solid overall showing Week 1 and this upcoming lineup of matchups will be another big opportunity. Bainbridge will be travelling to Class 5A powerhouse Coffee, Thomas County Central will host Class 2A standout Thomasville, Baldwin will visit Washington County and Riverdale and Mays will play a Class 4A contest in the third Annual Great Atlanta Bash on Saturday that will be aired live on CBS46 affiliate PeachtreeTV. This game is an extension of the 31-game broadcast schedule that began last week with the Corky Kell Classic.