Class 4A Blog: Troup and Carver face off Saturday in final Region title matchup

The Jefferson Dragons cruised to an undefeated season Friday night with a 47-0 win over Madison County behind a monster game from Kam Robinson that included three punt return touchdowns in the first half alone. Robinson had a 59-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as well and finished the night with a total of 326 all-purpose yards. Dragons QB Malaki Starks also connected with Jordan Perry for a pair of first-half touchdowns, and Carter Stephenson added a score on the ground in the second quarter.

Marist gave up a touchdown for the first time this season but had no trouble remaining undefeated at the expense of visiting Mays 52-21. The Raiders ultimately scored three touchdowns, but were already trailing 52-0 by the time their offensive success began late in the third quarter. Marist led 22-0 after one quarter, 32-0 at halftime, and 52-7 going into the fourth to maintain control from start to finish. Josh Moore had two interceptions for the War Eagles, one of which he returned 74 yards for a score. They also got a pick-six from Tyler Hare. Ian Otten, George Parker, Champ Davis, Paul Flor, and Joseph Patin added touchdowns for Marist. Patin’s came on a 78-yard scamper in the third quarter.