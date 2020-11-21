Class 4A Blog: Troup and Carver face off Saturday in final Region title matchup

The Class 4A bracket is nearly filled out, but we will have to wait until Carver-Columbus and Troup’s Saturday matchup to have the full picture. Here are some of the significant results from Week 12. For the latest brackets CLICK HERE.
The Jefferson Dragons cruised to an undefeated season Friday night with a 47-0 win over Madison County behind a monster game from Kam Robinson that included three punt return touchdowns in the first half alone. Robinson had a 59-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as well and finished the night with a total of 326 all-purpose yards. Dragons QB Malaki Starks also connected with Jordan Perry for a pair of first-half touchdowns, and Carter Stephenson added a score on the ground in the second quarter.
Marist gave up a touchdown for the first time this season but had no trouble remaining undefeated at the expense of visiting Mays 52-21. The Raiders ultimately scored three touchdowns, but were already trailing 52-0 by the time their offensive success began late in the third quarter. Marist led 22-0 after one quarter, 32-0 at halftime, and 52-7 going into the fourth to maintain control from start to finish. Josh Moore had two interceptions for the War Eagles, one of which he returned 74 yards for a score. They also got a pick-six from Tyler Hare. Ian Otten, George Parker, Champ Davis, Paul Flor, and Joseph Patin added touchdowns for Marist. Patin’s came on a 78-yard scamper in the third quarter.
Sophomore Caden Camp kicked a game-winning field goal with just seconds left to lift Perry to a 23-20 victory over Baldwin, giving the Panthers the program’s first region title since 1959.
No. 5 ranked Flowery Branch scored 48 points in the first half of its 55-14 road victory over East Hall on Thursday. The victory gives the Falcons the No. 2 seed out of Region 8 and extends their winning streak to five games heading into next week’s First Round contest with Luella.
LaGrange took a 20-19 lead with four minutes to play on Kale Gibbs’ 12-yard touchdown run before a slew of Grangers broke through to swallow up visiting Hardaway’s potential game-winning field goal attempt and seal the victory. First-year head coach Matt Napier’s Grangers led 10-0 early in the second quarter following a Micah Prophett field goal and a 53-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jaylan Brown to Kobe Jones that was set up by Tae Snead’s interception. Hardaway got on the board with a 12-yard run by Jordan Moultrie, but still trailed at the break after the Granger defense broke up DJ Lucas’ pass in the end zone to end the half. The Hawks then answered another Prophett field goal with back-to-back touchdowns by Moultrie from 5 and 26 yards out. The two scores ended in a blocked PAT by Jones and Montavious Martin’s interception on the 2-point conversion attempt, however, resulting in a narrow 20-19 Hardaway lead. The Hawks got the ball back after Gibbs’ go-ahead score and marched to the LaGrange 10-yard line with a 65-yarder from Lucas to Moultrie on fourth down before the field goal attempt was blocked with 0:05 to play. LaGrange finishes the regular season 7-3 after winning a combined six total games between 2016-2019 and will appear in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Westover jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Cairo took a 16-7 halftime edge following a Kevin Speed 6-yard touchdown run and three Noah Jones field goals. The Patriots chipped into the lead with a touchdown in the third quarter (16-14), but Cairo closed out the victory with John Carter’s 3-yard touchdown run in the final frame and an interception and forced fumble down the stretch to preserve the 23-14 win.
