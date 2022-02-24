Class 4A Blog: Top seeds sweep first round opponents

The top-seeded Fayette County boys were led by five-star Indiana-signee Kaleb Banks’ 30 points in their 77-62 win over Southeast Whitfield. Banks also notched seven blocks and 11 rebounds. Teammate Tariq Mumphrey scored 16 points and RJ Kennedy, Donovan Hand and Sean Van Dorn each finished with eight points. Also, North Oconee used a 21-point third quarter to hold off No. 3 seed Mays 49-44. The Titans were led by Jake Chandler’s game-high 16 points and a 14-point effort by Brodie Scott. Mays got 13 points from Daron Lindsey and 10 points from Mykell Williams.

The Bainbridge girls had 12 different scorers to fuel its 48-point victory over Jenkins (73-25). Marquita Jakes posted a game-high 12 points and Detavia Salter notched 10 points to lead the Bearcats.