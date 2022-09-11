Class 4A Blog: Top-ranked Cedartown leads remaining unbeatens as region action heats up

Walnut Grove improved to 3-0 and opened up its Region 8 slate with a 38-20 road win over North Hall. Emadd Howard capped a 73-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to put Walnut Grove up 7-0 and quarterback Ashton Adams padded the lead with a 61-yard run to put the Warriors up 14-0 at the end of the opening quarter. Howard added a 53-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before North Hall answered with a Tanner Marsh touchdown run before the half and a Tate Ruth rushing score in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-13. Adams responded with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Avery Shnier and a 78-yard touchdown run to put Walnut Grove up 35-13 heading into the fourth quarter. Walnut Grove kicker Brendan Hamrick connected on a 38-yard field goal before North Hall’s Marsh found Ryals Puryear for a 46-yard score with 3:15 left for the final tally.

Visiting Northwest Whitfield rallied back from a 14-0 deficit in the second quarter with 35 unanswered points to defeat North Murray 35-14. North Murray’s early lead came on a 1-yard Skyler Williams rushing score and a 5-yard quarterback keeper by Seth Griffin. The Bruins’ cut the lead to 14-7 at the half with a 1-yard touchdown run by Owen Booker and then evened it up 14-14 with a Booker 5-yard score to Hudson Gray early in the third. On the next snap following Gray’s touchdown reception, the junior intercepted Griffin and returned it for a touchdown that put Northwest Whitfield up 21-14. Brooker added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dominique Johnson in the fourth quarter before Caden Ramsey iced the victory with his late rushing score.