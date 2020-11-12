Class 4A Blog: Top Games on the Week 11 Slate

Today’s blog will highlight what I consider the top 6 matchups to look for on the Week 11 schedule. The first game is Region 1′s contest between No. 6 Bainbridge and Thomas County Central. Bainbridge is currently the only team in Region 1 that has not dropped a region game, but Thomas County Central’s 2-1 region mark has the Yellow Jackets in position to score an upset and shake things up—potentially forcing a three-way tie with Cairo. Bainbridge heads into the matchup after playing arguably the toughest schedule in all of Class 4A. The Bearcats battled Coffee, Valdosta, Thomasvillle and Ware County before posting its 3-0 start in region play. Thomas County Central’s lone region loss came to Cairo (25-13) this past week. Bainbridge was a 21-0 winner over the Syrupmakers in their Region 1 opener back on Oct. 16. Bainbridge has won five of its last six meetings with Thomas County Central—including three-straight and last year’s 42-7 win.
There are two mega matchups to watch for in Region 2 this Friday night and they involve all four of the top teams in the standings of the nine-team region. No. 3-ranked Carver-Columbus (6-0, 6-0) will look to move closer to taking the top seed when it faces off with Hardaway (7-1, 6-0). This game is important because Hardaway will face LaGrange this next week and Carver-Columbus will face Troup. LaGrange and Troup are right behind the Hawks and Tigers in the standings with LaGrange sitting at 5-1 and Troup holding a 4-1 region mark. Carver-Columbus has outscored its region counterparts by 40 ppg this season.
LaGrange, which is in the midst of its most successful season since 2009 will take on rival Troup in the most anticipated showdown between the rivals in over a decade. For more on the matchup between the Grangers and Tigers click the link to read Score Atlanta’s Russell McCloud’s preview: Rivals Troup and LaGrange meet for biggest showdown in over a decade
In Region 5, Luella (6-2, 4-0) will look to remain at the top of the standings on Friday against Fayette County (6-2, 4-1). Fayette County’s lone loss in region play came to Riverdale 32-0 on Oct. 30. Luella has to play Riverdale next week and so a Fayette County win over Luella could position them within reach of either a guaranteed No. 2 seed or a potential three-way tie if Luella is to lose to Fayette County and then defeat Riverdale this next week.
No. 8 Stephenson and Hapeville Charter have both been defeated by No. 1 Marist this season and so their matchup this Friday will have the No. 2 seed in Region 6 on the table.
The final matchup to watch is North Oconee and No. 2 ranked Jefferson in Region 8. Jefferson is 7-0 with a 3-0 region record, while North Oconee is 4-5 with a 4-1 region record. Flowery Branch lost to Jefferson and defeated North Oconee in overtime and so a North Oconee upset over Jefferson would give the Titans a chance to force a three-way tie for the No. 1 seed.
