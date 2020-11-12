Class 4A Blog: Top Games on the Week 11 Slate

There are two mega matchups to watch for in Region 2 this Friday night and they involve all four of the top teams in the standings of the nine-team region. No. 3-ranked Carver-Columbus (6-0, 6-0) will look to move closer to taking the top seed when it faces off with Hardaway (7-1, 6-0). This game is important because Hardaway will face LaGrange this next week and Carver-Columbus will face Troup. LaGrange and Troup are right behind the Hawks and Tigers in the standings with LaGrange sitting at 5-1 and Troup holding a 4-1 region mark. Carver-Columbus has outscored its region counterparts by 40 ppg this season.

LaGrange, which is in the midst of its most successful season since 2009 will take on rival Troup in the most anticipated showdown between the rivals in over a decade. For more on the matchup between the Grangers and Tigers click the link to read Score Atlanta’s Russell McCloud’s preview: Rivals Troup and LaGrange meet for biggest showdown in over a decade