Class 4A Blog: Top 10 showdowns pack Week 5 slate

Miller Grove's Cayman Spalding carries the ball for a touchdown during a GHSA high school football game between Stephenson High School and Miller Grove High School at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, GA., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo/Jenn Finch)

By Craig Sager II
1 hour ago

The Week 5 schedule includes 35 total matchups with 33 Friday games, two Thursday games and 12 region battles. Region 4, Region 5, and Region 8 will have region contests, while the remaining regions wrap up their non-region slate. In Region 1, No. 10 ranked Bainbridge will host Class A Division I No. 6 ranked Brooks County. No. 5 ranked Perry also has a top 10 cross-classification battle against Class 3A No. 8 ranked Peach County. Additionally, 1-2 West Laurens will visit Class A Division I No. 4 ranked Bleckley County.

Benedictine is the lone Region 3 team off on its bye this week and No. 9 ranked Burke County has a huge home game against Class 3A No. 7 ranked Oconee County. New Hampstead will attempt to be one of the first teams in Class 4A to reach 5-0 this season on the road at Class 7A’s Richmond Hill.

A star-powered four-pack of region battles will take place in Region 4 this week with North Clayton and Fayette County hitting the field Thursday along with No. 6 ranked Troup and No. 4 ranked Whitewater. On Friday, LaGrange is set to host No. 7 ranked Starr’s Mill and Trinity Christian will host Riverdale—which is already 1-0 in region play after opening its season with a win over North Clayton.

“Obviously, Starr’s Mill is a veteran team that has been there year in and year out in the playoffs and playoff hunt. They have played a lot of really good football,” LaGrange head coach Matt Napier told Score Atlanta’s Najeh Wilkins. “They are well coached and have great athletes. They have weapons on both sides of the ball that are very worthy of our attention. They present problems in all three phases of the game.”

Starr’s Mill head coach Chad Phillips also spoke about the matchup.

“If we can limit an opponent to seven, maybe eight possessions, and we stop them three times, we feel like we have a chance to win,” said Phillips. We got to take the ball and play keep away from LaGrange because they are so dangerous. They got a quarterback, two running backs, and a wideout that are just a threat to us, so we will have to play keep away from them.

In Region 5, Pace Academy will look to bounce back from its 30-20 loss to Lovett with its trip to Woodland-Stockbridge. The Lions will host McDonough—which opened up its region last week with a 49-7 victory over Mt. Zion. Luella and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro will both look for their first win on the year in their region contest and undefeated Hampton (4-0) will look to remain Region 5′s lone unbeaten on the road at Stockbridge—which cruised to a 47-0 win over Luella last week.

Region 8 will stage a Johnson-Gainesville vs. East Forsyth and four region matchups. Cherokee Bluff and Chestatee are both 1-0 in region play heading into their matchup and undefeated Walnut Grove (3-0, 1-0) is going to host winless Cedar Shoals (0-3, 0-1). Rivals East Hall and North Hall will faceoff after both programs opened up region play last week with losses and No. 2 ranked North Oconee will host Madison County—which is coming off a 20-19 heartbreaker to Cherokee Bluff.

CLASS 4A WEEK 4 RESULTS

REGION 1

Shaw 2-2

Bainbridge 2-2

Cairo 2-2

Hardaway 0-4

Westover 1-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Bainbridge vs. Brooks County

Cairo at Pelham

Hardaway vs. Harris County

Shaw vs. Columbus

Westover at Turner County

REGION 2

Howard 3-0

Westside 4-0

West Laurens 1-2

Spalding 2-2

Baldwin 1-3

Griffin 0-4

Perry 2-1

Friday, Sept. 16

Howard vs. Pike County

Perry vs. Peach County

West Laurens at Bleckley County

REGION 3

Burke County 3-0

New Hampstead 4-0

Benedictine 2-2

Wayne County 2-1

Islands 0-4

Southeast Bulloch 0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Burke County vs. Oconee County

Islands at Brunswick

New Hampstead at Richmond Hill

Southeast Bulloch vs. Tattnall County

Wayne County vs. Statesboro

REGION 4

Riverdale 2-2, 1-0 LaGrange 3-0

Starr’s Mill 3-0

Troup 3-0

Whitewater 3-0

Fayette County 0-3

Trinity Christian 1-2

North Clayton 1-3

Thursday, Sept. 15

North Clayton vs. Fayette County

Troup vs. Whitewater

Friday, Sept. 16

LaGrange vs. Starr’s Mill

Trinity Christian vs. Riverdale

REGION 5 Hampton 4-0

Pace Academy 3-1 McDonough 2-1

Stockbridge 2-2

Woodland-Stockbridge 2-2

Lovett 1-2

Luella 0-4

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Lovett vs. McDonough

Luella vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Stockbridge vs. Hampton

Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Pace Academy

REGION 6

Holy Innocents’ 2-2

Miller Grove 2-2

Westminster 1-2

Hapeville Charter 0-4

Southwest DeKalb 1-3

Stephenson 1-2

Druid Hills 1-2

Clarkston 0-3

Stone Mountain 0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Clarkston vs. Osborne

Holy Innocents’ vs. Douglass

Miller Grove at Central Gwinnett

Southwest DeKalb vs. Redan

Westminster vs. Centennial

REGION 7

Cedartown 4-0

Central-Carroll 3-1

Heritage-Catoosa 4-0

Northwest Whitfield 4-0

Southeast Whitfield 3-1

Sonoraville 2-2

Friday, Sept. 16

Central-Carroll vs. Northgate

Northwest Whitfield at Darlington

Sonoraville vs. Calhoun

Southeast Whitfield vs. Armuchee

REGION 8

East Forsyth 2-0, 1-0

East Hall 2-1, 0-1

North Oconee 2-0, 0-0

Walnut Grove 3-0, 1-0

Madison County 1-2, 0-1

Cedar Shoals 0-3, 0-1

Cherokee Bluff 1-2, 1-0

Chestatee 1-2, 1-0

North Hall 0-3, 0-1

Johnson-Gainesville 0-3, 0-0

Seckinger 0-3, 0-0

Friday, Sept. 16

Cherokee Bluff vs. Chestatee

East Hall vs. North Hall

Johnson-Gainesville vs. East Forsyth

North Oconee vs. Madison County

Walnut Grove vs. Cedar Shoals

Craig Sager II
