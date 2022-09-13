Class 4A Blog: Top 10 showdowns pack Week 5 slate

“If we can limit an opponent to seven, maybe eight possessions, and we stop them three times, we feel like we have a chance to win,” said Phillips. We got to take the ball and play keep away from LaGrange because they are so dangerous. They got a quarterback, two running backs, and a wideout that are just a threat to us, so we will have to play keep away from them.

In Region 5, Pace Academy will look to bounce back from its 30-20 loss to Lovett with its trip to Woodland-Stockbridge. The Lions will host McDonough—which opened up its region last week with a 49-7 victory over Mt. Zion. Luella and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro will both look for their first win on the year in their region contest and undefeated Hampton (4-0) will look to remain Region 5′s lone unbeaten on the road at Stockbridge—which cruised to a 47-0 win over Luella last week.

Region 8 will stage a Johnson-Gainesville vs. East Forsyth and four region matchups. Cherokee Bluff and Chestatee are both 1-0 in region play heading into their matchup and undefeated Walnut Grove (3-0, 1-0) is going to host winless Cedar Shoals (0-3, 0-1). Rivals East Hall and North Hall will faceoff after both programs opened up region play last week with losses and No. 2 ranked North Oconee will host Madison County—which is coming off a 20-19 heartbreaker to Cherokee Bluff.

CLASS 4A WEEK 4 RESULTS

REGION 1

Shaw 2-2

Bainbridge 2-2

Cairo 2-2

Hardaway 0-4

Westover 1-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Bainbridge vs. Brooks County

Cairo at Pelham

Hardaway vs. Harris County

Shaw vs. Columbus

Westover at Turner County

REGION 2

Howard 3-0

Westside 4-0

West Laurens 1-2

Spalding 2-2

Baldwin 1-3

Griffin 0-4

Perry 2-1

Friday, Sept. 16

Howard vs. Pike County

Perry vs. Peach County

West Laurens at Bleckley County

REGION 3

Burke County 3-0

New Hampstead 4-0

Benedictine 2-2

Wayne County 2-1

Islands 0-4

Southeast Bulloch 0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Burke County vs. Oconee County

Islands at Brunswick

New Hampstead at Richmond Hill

Southeast Bulloch vs. Tattnall County

Wayne County vs. Statesboro

REGION 4

Riverdale 2-2, 1-0 LaGrange 3-0

Starr’s Mill 3-0

Troup 3-0

Whitewater 3-0

Fayette County 0-3

Trinity Christian 1-2

North Clayton 1-3

Thursday, Sept. 15

North Clayton vs. Fayette County

Troup vs. Whitewater

Friday, Sept. 16

LaGrange vs. Starr’s Mill

Trinity Christian vs. Riverdale

REGION 5 Hampton 4-0

Pace Academy 3-1 McDonough 2-1

Stockbridge 2-2

Woodland-Stockbridge 2-2

Lovett 1-2

Luella 0-4

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Lovett vs. McDonough

Luella vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Stockbridge vs. Hampton

Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Pace Academy

REGION 6

Holy Innocents’ 2-2

Miller Grove 2-2

Westminster 1-2

Hapeville Charter 0-4

Southwest DeKalb 1-3

Stephenson 1-2

Druid Hills 1-2

Clarkston 0-3

Stone Mountain 0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Clarkston vs. Osborne

Holy Innocents’ vs. Douglass

Miller Grove at Central Gwinnett

Southwest DeKalb vs. Redan

Westminster vs. Centennial

REGION 7

Cedartown 4-0

Central-Carroll 3-1

Heritage-Catoosa 4-0

Northwest Whitfield 4-0

Southeast Whitfield 3-1

Sonoraville 2-2

Friday, Sept. 16

Central-Carroll vs. Northgate

Northwest Whitfield at Darlington

Sonoraville vs. Calhoun

Southeast Whitfield vs. Armuchee

REGION 8

East Forsyth 2-0, 1-0

East Hall 2-1, 0-1

North Oconee 2-0, 0-0

Walnut Grove 3-0, 1-0

Madison County 1-2, 0-1

Cedar Shoals 0-3, 0-1

Cherokee Bluff 1-2, 1-0

Chestatee 1-2, 1-0

North Hall 0-3, 0-1

Johnson-Gainesville 0-3, 0-0

Seckinger 0-3, 0-0

Friday, Sept. 16

Cherokee Bluff vs. Chestatee

East Hall vs. North Hall

Johnson-Gainesville vs. East Forsyth

North Oconee vs. Madison County

Walnut Grove vs. Cedar Shoals