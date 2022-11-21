Class 4A Blog: Three newcomers punch tickets to quarterfinals

North Oconee cruised past Lovett 35-9 on Friday. Dominic Elder rushed for three touchdowns for the host Titans, which led 28-3 at halftime. Elder had touchdown rushes of 4 and 2 yards in the first half and Max Wilson threw both of his touchdowns in the first half as well, finding Cole Davidson for a 17-yard score and Brooks Thompson for a 42-yard score. Lovett made a field goal with under a minute remaining in the first half, and neither team scored again until Elder rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put North Oconee ahead 35-3. North Oconee faces Wayne County at home in the quarterfinals.

The No. 4-ranked Cadets are heading to the quarterfinals for the ninth time in 10 years following a 45-6 rout of visiting Spalding. Benedictine led 21-0 at halftime and 42-6 heading into the final frame thanks to a pair of punt return touchdowns and a pick-six from senior Za’quan Bryan, a rushing score and a touchdown reception from sophomore Na’seir Samuel and a touchdown run from Bryce Baker. Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek finished 11-of-14 for 121 yards.