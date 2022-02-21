Class 4A Blog: State tournament to highlight wide-open title chase

In Region 1, Monroe had a 17-game win-streak snapped by Westover in a 55-52 defeat. Similar to McDonough, Monroe had previously defeated Westover twice this season. Falling short in the region championship games is not going to stop either Monroe or McDonough in their attempt to take this year’s state title and the playoff field appears to be up for grabs. Westover, Jefferson, Druid Hills, Fayette County, Spencer, Central-Carroll, Baldwin and Benedictine. Spencer currently carries the longest win-streak at 23 games and completed a perfect 16-0 sweep of Region 2 this season. Top seed Baldwin swept Region 4 with a 14-0 record and its only losses within the classification this year came to McDonough and Westover in December. As for Benedictine, the Cadets swept Region 3 with a 6-0 mark and have no losses within the classification so far.

On the girls side, New Hampstead defeated Islands for the second time this month to take the Region 3 top seed—despite massive performances by Islands junior Veronica Sierzant—who leads the classification in scoring (21.4), rebounding (17.4) and blocks (4.0). Islands had won the first meeting this season, before New Hampstead’s latest pair of victories. Region 5 champion Luella dominated its region counterparts and closed out the top seed with a 73-30 win over Riverdale and 57-30 victory over Fayette County. The Lions swept Region 5 with a 12-0 record and have not dropped a game within Class 4A this season. Luella will be in the same quadrant of the bracket that houses Region 2 champion Carver-Columbus.