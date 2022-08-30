Class 4A Blog: Starr’s Mill to close non-region slate Friday night ahead of Region 4 gauntlet

Phillips will be featured on the Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title podcast Wednesday at 12 pm and that interview will air for free right HERE.

The Panthers are among the 15 teams within Class 4A that carry 2-0 records into this weekend and are one of the four remaining Region 4 teams that have gotten off to a similar fast pace. Troup opened up a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and closed out the half leading 36-14 in its 49-21 win over Hardaway Thursday night. The Tigers improve to 2-0 and are in a stacked Region 4 with rival LaGrange—who posted a big 56-28 victory over Northside-Columbus. LaGrange previously defeated Smiths Station (AL) 49-20 and is therefore putting up 52.5 ppg through its first two outings. The Grangers are coached by Matt Napier, a former Callaway offensive coordinator and brother of University of Florida head coach Billy Napier. They took a 21-20 lead into the half before outscoring Northside 35-8 in the second half and 21-0 in the fourth quarter.