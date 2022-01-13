Class 4A Blog: Spotlight shifts to Region 2 this weekend

On the girls side, Hardaway and Carver-Columbus are both undefeated in Region 2 and they will meet at Carver this Friday. There’s no doubt that the spotlight will be on Region 2 this weekend will The girls side of Class 4A is loaded with future collegiate talent and state championship contenders. At this point, Luella (11-1) has earned the No. 1 spot in the polls heading into the new year. The Lions fell 50-47 in their season opener to St. Francis and have won 11-straight since. Seniors Evelina Davlakov (Johns Creek) and Natalie Martin (Druid Hills) were both offseason transfers and Davlakov has paced the team with 13.2 ppg this year and a team-high 4.1 assists per game. Davlakov has also connected on 25-of-51 of her three-point attempts and has been a major boost to the team this year. Baldwin has proven capable of stacking up with Luella and fell short 55-54 to the Lions back on Nov. 16. The Braves won 11-straight following their loss to Luella, but Carver-Columbus served Baldwin a 71-67 defeat this Tuesday. Senior Tamia Smith (10.7), sophomore Madison Ruff (13.8) and freshman Janaye Walker (11.6) are all averaging double-digit scoring this season. Carver’s recent win over Baldwin improved its record to 7-1 and just like Luella—the Tigers’ lone loss came to St. Francis in their opener (57-50). Senior Ashlyn Mesidor is pacing Carver with 17 ppg this season, junior Caylee Simpson is contributing 14.8 ppg and Russel County (AL) transfer and junior Jakayla Geiger is chipping in 8.8 ppg.

CLASS 4A REGION STANDINGS