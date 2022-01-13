Class 4A Blog: Spotlight shifts to Region 2 this weekend

There is less than a month left in the regular season and all but one region in Class 4A is yet to begin its region play. That region is Region 3—which is the smallest region in the state with just four boys teams and three girls team in it. The action will tipoff this Saturday with New Hampstead and Islands squaring off. As for the rest of the classification, there are 14 total teams that remain undefeated in their respective regions. On the boys side, LaGrange and Spencer are both undefeated in Region 2 and they will meet this Saturday at Spencer.
On the girls side, Hardaway and Carver-Columbus are both undefeated in Region 2 and they will meet at Carver this Friday. There’s no doubt that the spotlight will be on Region 2 this weekend will The girls side of Class 4A is loaded with future collegiate talent and state championship contenders. At this point, Luella (11-1) has earned the No. 1 spot in the polls heading into the new year. The Lions fell 50-47 in their season opener to St. Francis and have won 11-straight since. Seniors Evelina Davlakov (Johns Creek) and Natalie Martin (Druid Hills) were both offseason transfers and Davlakov has paced the team with 13.2 ppg this year and a team-high 4.1 assists per game. Davlakov has also connected on 25-of-51 of her three-point attempts and has been a major boost to the team this year. Baldwin has proven capable of stacking up with Luella and fell short 55-54 to the Lions back on Nov. 16. The Braves won 11-straight following their loss to Luella, but Carver-Columbus served Baldwin a 71-67 defeat this Tuesday. Senior Tamia Smith (10.7), sophomore Madison Ruff (13.8) and freshman Janaye Walker (11.6) are all averaging double-digit scoring this season. Carver’s recent win over Baldwin improved its record to 7-1 and just like Luella—the Tigers’ lone loss came to St. Francis in their opener (57-50). Senior Ashlyn Mesidor is pacing Carver with 17 ppg this season, junior Caylee Simpson is contributing 14.8 ppg and Russel County (AL) transfer and junior Jakayla Geiger is chipping in 8.8 ppg.
CLASS 4A REGION STANDINGS
REGION 1
BOYS
(3-0) Monroe
(3-1) Bainbridge
(2-1) Westover
(1-1) Dougherty
(0-3) Thomas County Central
(0-3) Cairo
GIRLS
(3-0) Westover
(3-1) Bainbridge
(1-1) Dougherty
(1-2) Thomas County Central
(1-2) Monroe
(0-3) Cairo
REGION 2
BOYS
(5-0) Spencer
(4-0) LaGrange
(4-1) Shaw
(3-2) Hardaway
(3-2) Kendrick
(2-3) Columbus
(1-4) Carver-Columbus
(1-5) Troup
(0-6) Jordan
GIRLS
(5-0) Hardaway
(5-0) Carver-Columbus
(3-2) Spencer
(3-2) Shaw
(3-3) Troup
(1-2) LaGrange
(1-4) Kendrick
(1-4) Jordan
(0-5) Columbus
REGION 3
BOYS
(0-0) Benedictine (0-0) Jenkins
(0-0) New Hampstead
(0-0) Islands GIRLS
(0-0) Islands
(0-0) Jenkins
(0-0) New Hampstead
REGION 4
BOYS
(3-0) Baldwin (5-1) Perry
(4-2) Westside
(2-3) West Laurens
(2-4) Spalding
(1-3) Rutland
(0-4) Howard
GIRLS
(3-0) Baldwin
(4-1) West Laurens
(3-3) Perry
(3-3) Westside
(3-3) Spalding
(2-3) Howard
(0-5) Rutland
REGION 5
BOYS
(6-0) McDonough
(4-2) Fayette County
(3-3) Hampton
(3-3) Luella
(3-3) Riverdale
(1-5) Mt. Zion
(0-4) North Clayton GIRLS
(6-0) Luella
(5-1) Fayette County
(4-2) Riverdale
(3-3) Mt. Zion
(0-3) North Clayton
(0-4) McDonough
(0-5) Hampton
REGION 6
BOYS
(4-1) Miller Grove
(3-1) Marist
(2-1) Mays
(2-2) Druid Hills
(2-2) Stephenson
(1-3) Hapeville Charter
(0-4) Arabia Mountain
GIRLS
(4-0) Marist
(3-1) Arabia Mountain
(2-1) Druid Hills
(2-1) Stephenson
(1-2) Mays
(1-4) Miller Grove
(0-5) Hapeville Charter
REGION 7
BOYS
(5-0) Central-Carroll
(4-1) Heritage-Catoosa
(3-3) Northwest Whitfield
(2-3) Cedartown
(2-3) Pickens
(2-3) Southeast Whitfield
(0-5) Ridgeland
GIRLS
(6-0) Luella
(5-1) Fayette County
(4-2) Riverdale
(3-3) Mt. Zion
(0-3) North Clayton
(0-4) McDonough
(0-5) Hampton
REGION 8
BOYS
(5-0) Jefferson
(4-1) Madison County
(3-3) Flowery Branch
(2-3) Cedar Shoals
(2-3) North Oconee
(2-3) East Hall
(0-5) Chestatee
GIRLS
(4-1) North Oconee
(4-1) Jefferson
(3-2) Cedar Shoals
(3-2) Chestatee
(2-3) Flowery Branch
(1-3) East Hall
(0-4) Madison County
