Class 4A Blog: Sorting out the playoff picture region-by-region

Region 5: In Region 5, Riverdale, Fayette County and Luella are guaranteed the top 3 seeds. The No. 4 seed will come down to either Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, McDonough or Hampton. Mt. Zion can clinch the No. 4 seed with a win over McDonough this Friday. McDonough would need a win over Mt. Zion and a Hampton loss to North Clayton to sneak in at No. 4. As for Hampton, they would need a win over North Clayton and a Mt. Zion loss. As for the top 3 seeds. Riverdale can clinch the top seed with a win over Luella. A Luella win would potentially lead to a log-jam with Riverdale, Luella and Fayette County all finishing their region records with one loss.

Region 8: Jefferson is the No. 1 seed in Region 8, but the rest of the seeds are yet to be determined—although Flowery Branch and North Oconee are guaranteed to occupy the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. The cancellation of North Oconee vs. Jefferson last week muddies the waters, because North Oconee now only has one loss on its region schedule (Flowery Branch). Flowery Branch can close out the No. 2 seed with a win over East Hall on Friday. As for the No. 4 seed. That will come down to either Madison County or Cedar Shoals. Madison County plays Jefferson on Friday and is 2-3 in the region with a loss to Cedar Shoals. Cedar Shoals is 1-3 in the region with its three losses coming to the top 3 seeds (Jefferson, Flowery Branch, North Oconee) and will play Chestatee this week. A win over Chestatee would result in the Jaguars clinching the No. 4 seed.

Region 6: Marist is the No. 1 seed, Hapeville Charter is the No. 2 seed and Stephenson is the No. 3 seed. The No. 4 seed will go to either Miller Grove or Arabia Mountain. Both teams stand at 2-3 heading into this weekend, but Arabia Mountain holds the edge with a win over Miller Grove. Now, Miller Grove will play Hapeville Charter, while Arabia Mountain plays a non-region contest against Rockdale County this week.

Region 7: Region 7 is Class 4A’s most complicated region heading into Week 12. Cedartown is the No. 1 seed, but the rest of the region remains to be seen. Currently, Heritage-Catoosa is 2-2 in the region and four teams are currently 1-2 (Northwest Whitfield, Central-Carroll, Pickens, Ridgeland). Heritage-Catoosa, which has lost to Ridgeland and Northwest Whitfield is set to play Cedartown. Pickens, which beat Ridgeland, but lost to Cedartown and Heritage-Catoosa will face Northwest Whitfield, which beat Heritage-Catoosa, but lost to Central-Carroll and Cedartown. As for Central-Carroll, if Covid issues clear up, the Lions will close out the season against Ridgeland. Central-Carroll has a win over Northwest Whitfield and losses to Heritage and Cedartown, while Ridgeland has a win over Heritage-Catoosa and losses to Cedartown and Pickens. Further complicating things is that Central and Pickens had their game cancelled and never got an opportunity to play. This region will definitely require Friday’s results to be called in terms of seeding and we may even have to go into tie-breaker scenarios to solve it.