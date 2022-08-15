Class 4A Blog: Sorting out the new Class 4A landscape

There is not a single team from last year’s Region 2 that is in it this year. Reigning region champion and state finalist Carver-Columbus were sent down to Class 3A with Columbus, Jordan, Kendrick and Spencer moved down to Class 2A and as previously mentioned, Hardaway and Shaw moved into Region 1. Now, this seven-team region consists of six teams that were in Region 4 this past season (Baldwin, Howard, Perry, Spalding, West Laurens and Westside-Macon) and Griffin, which comes down from Class 5A.

Region 3 was the smallest in the classification last season with state champion Benedictine and its Savannah-based neighboring schools Islands, Jenkins and New Hampstead. The Cadets return with Islands and New Hampstead, but Jenkins moved down to Region 3 in Class A Division II. The other three programs that makeup this six-team region will be former Class 3A programs Burke County and Southeast Bulloch and Wayne County, which comes down from the outstanding Region 1 Class 5A.