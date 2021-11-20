Class 4A Blog: Seven region champs and third-seeded Dougherty advance to quarterfinals

No. 10 ranked Bainbridge took an early 20-0 lead with two Bo Smith touchdown passes and an interception touchdown return in its 48-7 win over Northwest Whitfield. Keenan Phillips added a Bearcats touchdown to push the lead to 27-0 and the Bruins cut into the deficit with a Owen Brooker 12-yard touchdown pass to Ray Morrison, but Bainbridge answered and Smith found Deyon Bouie for an 18-yard touchdown with just 10 seconds left in the half to make it 34-7. Phillips returned to the endzone on a 5-yard carry and Deyon Bouie had a 90-yard interception returned for a touchdown to give Bainbridge a comfortable 48-7 advantage heading into the final frame.

Seven different players scored Marist’s seven touchdowns as the War Eagles controlled the game against visiting LaGrange (48-7) from start to finish. They led 27-0 after one quarter, 41-0 at halftime, and 48-0 going into the fourth. A dominant first quarter saw Marist force two fumbles and grab an interception while getting touchdowns from Daniel Hollingsworth, Joseph Patin, Andrew Mannelly and Walker Richens. The War Eagles’ second half was highlighted by a 48-yard scoring strike from Hayden Richardson to Will Gerrick. Marist will face Benedictine in the quarterfinals.