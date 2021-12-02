Class 4A Blog: Semifinals Primer

The semifinals kickoff tomorrow night and the four remaining teams vying for the Class 4A championship this season stage a tremendous pair of matchups. We’ll start with the left side of the bracket where No. 4 Cedartown will travel to No. 3 Carver-Columbus. The first thing that stands out about his matchup is that it pins two teams known for their rushing attacks. Carver-Columbus albeit can throw the ball, but the offense is primarily formed around Jaiden Credle—who rushed for 137 yards and both of the Tigers’ touchdowns in their 16-14 quarterfinals win over Dougherty. As a team, Carver-Columbus racked up 319 yards off 46 team carries and that was fueled by a season-high 101 rushing yards by Jamari Riley. Quarterback Devin Riles finished that game with 61 yards passing off 7-of-12 attempts. Cedartown runs the triple option offensively and prides itself on its downhill rushing attack, but quarterback Reece Tanner is also capable of making plays with his arm. Tanner completed 5-of-8 attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown in Cedartown’s 39-25 win over Perry in the quarterfinals. Tanner’s efficient passing was complimented by an outstanding 334-yard ground game off the team’s 53 carries. Leading the rushing department was UGA-commit CJ Washington—who racked up 204 yards and three touchdowns off of 26 carries. Patrick Gardner and Harlem Diamond join Washington as a triple-threat and will all see a lot of action this week against Carver. Defensively, Cedartown has been exceptional at stopping the run and the Bulldogs will try to do what they have done all season—turn opponents one-dimensional by stopping the run and then control time of possession with their offense.