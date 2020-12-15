Class 4A Blog: Semifinal Breakdown

No. 2 Jefferson at No. 4 Benedictine

Jefferson (11-0) took out No. 3 ranked Carver-Columbus 28-22 in last week’s quarterfinals after opening up the postseason with a 65-0 win over Mt. Zion and a 35-0 victory over Hapeville Charter. The Dragons are 3-2 all-time in the semifinals and boast a rushing attack that has accounted for 271.4 yards per game and a whopping 47 touchdowns. Additionally, Jefferson’s offense averages 44.2 ppg and its defense is allowing just 8.27 ppg. Benedictine (9-2) is 2-4 all-time in its semifinal appearances and has battled through three challenging arounds of opponents this postseason. The Cadets took out Troup 42-35 in the first round and then topped Cairo (45-23) and Riverdale (48-13) this past week. Benedictine quarterback Holden Geriner has accounted for 23 passing touchdowns with just one interception this season and has also rushed for six scores. As a team, Benedictine has averaged 241.4 passing yards per game this season. Wide receiver and three-sport star Trent Broadnax has tallied over 1,000 yards receiving this season and notched his 14th touchdown reception in last week’s win over Riverdale. Broadnax also returned a punt for a touchdown against the Raiders—marking his second punt return touchdown of the year.