Class 4A Blog: Season finales and what to watch for

In Region 2, Perry clinched the top seed with last week’s 40-7 win over Spalding and the Jags secured the No. 2 seed. The remaining two playoff spots are very much still in play with Griffin, Howard, Westside-Macon and Baldwin all in the hunt. Baldwin will host Griffin and Howard will host Westside-Macon on Friday in the two games in Region 2 that will have postseason implications.

Region 3 has already finalized its playoff spots with No. 1 Benedictine, No. 2 Wayne County, No. 3 Burke County and No. 4 New Hampstead clinching this past week. No. 5 ranked Benedictine will face New Hampstead on Thursday and No. 6 Burke County will travel to Southeast Bulloch on Friday.