Class 4A Blog: Season finales and what to watch for

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
1 hour ago

The final week of the regular season features four Thursday games and 27 Friday night matchups. Today’s blog will break down what is at stake in each of the eight regions heading into kickoff. In Region 1, Cairo will host No. 7 ranked Bainbridge in a game that will determine the region champion. The loser will get the No. 2 seed and the final two seeds will come down to Shaw, Hardaway and Westover. Shaw previously defeated Hardaway, but a Westover win over the Raiders would force a three-way tie between the teams. A Shaw win would give Shaw the No. 3 seed and Hardaway would get the No. 4.

In Region 2, Perry clinched the top seed with last week’s 40-7 win over Spalding and the Jags secured the No. 2 seed. The remaining two playoff spots are very much still in play with Griffin, Howard, Westside-Macon and Baldwin all in the hunt. Baldwin will host Griffin and Howard will host Westside-Macon on Friday in the two games in Region 2 that will have postseason implications.

Region 3 has already finalized its playoff spots with No. 1 Benedictine, No. 2 Wayne County, No. 3 Burke County and No. 4 New Hampstead clinching this past week. No. 5 ranked Benedictine will face New Hampstead on Thursday and No. 6 Burke County will travel to Southeast Bulloch on Friday.

Troup clinched the No. 1 seed in Region 4 and captured its first region championship since 1987 in the process. The No. 4 ranked Tigers can achieve a perfect regular season against rival LaGrange on Friday. The Grangers join Starr’s Mill, Whitewater and Trinity Christian as the four teams with 4-2 records heading into this week—which means one of these outstanding teams will be left outside of the playoff picture. Starr’s Mill will host Whitewater and Trinity Christian will look to handle business at Fayette County.

Stockbridge earned the Region 5 championship last week and will close out the season at McDonough. Lovett is the No. 2 seed and will host Woodland-Stockbridge and Pace Academy is the No. 3 seed and visits Mt. Zion-Jonesboro on Thursday. The final spot will come down to Hampton or Woodland-Stockbridge. Both sit at 3-3 in the region and Hampton owns the tiebreaker so they will get the No. 4 seed unless they fall to Hampton and Woodland-Stockbridge defeats Lovett.

Holy Innocents’, Westminster and Stephenson are in a three-way tie for No. 1. Westminster visits Miller Grove on Thursday and Stephenson visits Southwest DeKalb on Thursday. Holy Innocents’ will face Hapeville Charter—who is one game back heading into Friday’s kickoff.

No. 1 ranked Cedartown is the top seed in Region 7 and the No. 2 seed will come down to Heritage-Catoosa and Central-Carroll’s clash on Friday. Sonoraville will face Southeast Whitfield and will earn the No. 4 seed unless Heritage tops Central-Carroll.

In Region 8, North Oconee clinched the No. 1 seed and Walnut Grove clinched the No. 2 seed. The final two slots are still at play for Cedar Shoals, Madison County, East Forsyth, Cherokee Bluff and North Hall.

CLASS 4A STANDINGS

REGION 1

Cairo 7-2, 3-0

Bainbridge 5-4, 3-0

Shaw 4-5, 1-2

Hardaway 2-8, 1-3

Westover 2-7, 0-3 Friday, Nov. 4

Cairo vs. Bainbridge

Westover vs. Shaw

REGION 2

Perry 8-1, 5-0

Spalding 6-4, 4-2

Griffin 3-6, 3-2

Howard 6-3, 2-3

Westside 6-3, 2-3

Baldwin 3-6, 2-3

West Laurens 1-8, 0-5

Friday, Nov. 4

Baldwin vs. Griffin

Howard vs. Westside-Macon

West Laurens vs. Perry

REGION 3

Benedictine 7-2, 4-0

Wayne County 8-2, 4-1

Burke County 7-2, 2-2

New Hampstead 6-3, 2-2

SE Bulloch 2-7, 1-3

Islands 0-10, 0-5

Thursday, Nov. 3

New Hampstead vs. Benedictine

Friday, Nov. 4

Southeast Bulloch vs. Burke County

REGION 4

Troup 9-0, 6-0

LaGrange 7-2, 4-2

Starr’s Mill 7-2, 4-2

Whitewater 7-2, 4-2

Trinity Christian 5-4, 4-2

Riverdale 3-7, 2-5

Fayette County 1-8, 1-5

North Clayton 1-9, 0-7

Friday, Nov. 4

Fayette County vs. Trinity Christian

Starr’s Mill vs. Whitewater

Troup vs. LaGrange

REGION 5

Stockbridge 7-2, 6-0

Pace Academy 7-2, 4-2

Lovett 5-4, 5-1

Hampton 6-3, 3-3

Woodland 5-4, 3-3

McDonough 4-5, 2-4

Luella 1-8, 1-5

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-9, 0-6

Thursday, Nov. 3

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Pace Academy

Friday, Nov. 4

Lovett vs. Woodland-Stockbridge

Luella vs. Hampton

McDonough vs. Stockbridge

REGION 6

Holy Innocents’ 6-3, 3-1

Westminster 6-3, 3-1

Stephenson 6-3, 3-1

Hapeville Charter 2-7, 2-2

Miller Grove 3-6, 1-3

Southwest DeKalb 2-7, 0-4

Druid Hills 4-5, X-X

Stone Mountain 3-6, X-X

Clarkston 2-7, X-X

Thursday, Nov. 3

Miller Grove vs. Westminster

Southwest DeKalb vs. Stephenson

Friday, Nov. 4

Clarkston vs. Lakeside-DeKalb

Druid Hills vs. Stone Mountain

Holy Innocents’ vs. Hapeville Charter

REGION 7

Cedartown 9-0, 4-0

Heritage-Catoosa 8-1, 3-1

Central-Carroll 6-3, 2-2

Sonoraville 5-4, 2-2

NW Whitfield 5-4, 1-3

SE Whitfield 4-5, 0-4

Friday, Nov. 4

Northwest Whitfield vs. Cedartown

Central-Carroll vs. Heritage-Catoosa

Southeast Whitfield vs. Sonoraville

REGION 8

North Oconee 9-0, 7-0

Walnut Grove 7-2, 5-2

Cedar Shoals 5-5, 5-3

Madison County 5-4, 4-3

East Forsyth 5-4, 3-4

Cherokee Bluff 3-6, 3-4

North Hall 3-6, 3-4

Chestatee 2-7, 2-5

East Hall 2-7, 0-7

Johnson-Gainesville 0-9, X-X

Seckinger 0-7, X-X

Friday, Nov. 4

Cherokee Bluff vs. North Oconee

East Forsyth vs. North Hall

East Hall vs. Madison County

Johnson-Gainesville vs. Midtown

Walnut Grove vs. Chestatee

