Class 4A Blog: Regular season reaches home-stretch with crowded field of contenders

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
41 minutes ago

The McDonough boys bounced back from their first Class 4A defeat of the season with a massive 60-36 win over Stockbridge to improve to 19-3 overall. In the victory, Senior Amon McDowell led the way with a game-high 18 points and a total of eight different Warhawks contributed points—including 12 points by sophomore Nigel Thomas and 11 points from junior Keenan Gray. Pace Academy’s lone loss came 70-61 to McDonough before the Knights’ avenged that loss and they carry a five-game win-streak into their final two games of the regular season. Pace Academy will host Lovett this Friday before closing out the season at home against Luella. Pace Academy also scored a major victory over Stockbridge (78-36) before this Tuesday’s 66-40 win over Woodland-Stockbridge. Pace Academy had nine different scorers in the win over Stockbridge, including four different players [and underclassmen] that notched double-figures; Lamar Moore (19), Eric Chatfield (15), Chandler Bing (12) and Jackson Ferry (11).

One of the unsung heroes Pace Academy’s 59-50 win over McDonough was Pace Academy junior Kyle Greene—who dished out a game-high 11 assists.

The Baldwin girls continue one of the hottest streaks in the state and have picked up its 11th straight victory following a 62-45 win over Griffin—who was ranked No. 1 at the time last Friday, a 76-31 win over Westside-Macon on Tuesday and an 87-45 win over Perry this Wednesday. Baldwin assumed the No. 1 spot in multiple polls after the win and will close out the regular season this Friday at West Laurens.

In Baldwin’s key Region 2 rematch of their previous meeting that saw Griffin emerged with a 53-52 victory, the Braves cruised to an impressive 17-poing victory (62-45). Heading into the rematch, Baldwin had rebounded from loss with an 8-game win-streak and compiled a 13-7 overall record after opening the year 0-4 and 5-7 after the Bears’ loss. Additionally, Baldwin has been dominant over the course of its active win-streak, defeating Westside (64-24), Washington County (68-21 and 65-31), West Laurens (53-17), Perry (73-28), Dutchtown (60-32), Howard (50-23) and Spalding (71-20) on Tuesday in its last outing. As a result, Baldwin’s 8-game win-streak has seen a whopping 36.25 average margin of victory. As for Griffin, The Bears bounced back from a 55-47 loss to Class 7A Grayson with a 56-37 win over West Laurens and an 84-36 win over Spalding this past weekend to improve to 16-3 overall, but came up short against Baldwin.

