Class 4A Blog: Regular season reaches home-stretch with crowded field of contenders

The McDonough boys bounced back from their first Class 4A defeat of the season with a massive 60-36 win over Stockbridge to improve to 19-3 overall. In the victory, Senior Amon McDowell led the way with a game-high 18 points and a total of eight different Warhawks contributed points—including 12 points by sophomore Nigel Thomas and 11 points from junior Keenan Gray. Pace Academy’s lone loss came 70-61 to McDonough before the Knights’ avenged that loss and they carry a five-game win-streak into their final two games of the regular season. Pace Academy will host Lovett this Friday before closing out the season at home against Luella. Pace Academy also scored a major victory over Stockbridge (78-36) before this Tuesday’s 66-40 win over Woodland-Stockbridge. Pace Academy had nine different scorers in the win over Stockbridge, including four different players [and underclassmen] that notched double-figures; Lamar Moore (19), Eric Chatfield (15), Chandler Bing (12) and Jackson Ferry (11).
One of the unsung heroes Pace Academy’s 59-50 win over McDonough was Pace Academy junior Kyle Greene—who dished out a game-high 11 assists.
The Baldwin girls continue one of the hottest streaks in the state and have picked up its 11th straight victory following a 62-45 win over Griffin—who was ranked No. 1 at the time last Friday, a 76-31 win over Westside-Macon on Tuesday and an 87-45 win over Perry this Wednesday. Baldwin assumed the No. 1 spot in multiple polls after the win and will close out the regular season this Friday at West Laurens.
In Baldwin’s key Region 2 rematch of their previous meeting that saw Griffin emerged with a 53-52 victory, the Braves cruised to an impressive 17-poing victory (62-45). Heading into the rematch, Baldwin had rebounded from loss with an 8-game win-streak and compiled a 13-7 overall record after opening the year 0-4 and 5-7 after the Bears’ loss. Additionally, Baldwin has been dominant over the course of its active win-streak, defeating Westside (64-24), Washington County (68-21 and 65-31), West Laurens (53-17), Perry (73-28), Dutchtown (60-32), Howard (50-23) and Spalding (71-20) on Tuesday in its last outing. As a result, Baldwin’s 8-game win-streak has seen a whopping 36.25 average margin of victory. As for Griffin, The Bears bounced back from a 55-47 loss to Class 7A Grayson with a 56-37 win over West Laurens and an 84-36 win over Spalding this past weekend to improve to 16-3 overall, but came up short against Baldwin.
About the Author