Class 4A Blog: Regular season reaches home-stretch with crowded field of contenders

One of the unsung heroes Pace Academy’s 59-50 win over McDonough was Pace Academy junior Kyle Greene—who dished out a game-high 11 assists.

The Baldwin girls continue one of the hottest streaks in the state and have picked up its 11th straight victory following a 62-45 win over Griffin—who was ranked No. 1 at the time last Friday, a 76-31 win over Westside-Macon on Tuesday and an 87-45 win over Perry this Wednesday. Baldwin assumed the No. 1 spot in multiple polls after the win and will close out the regular season this Friday at West Laurens.