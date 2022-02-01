Class 4A Blog: Region frontrunners maintain momentum ahead of tournament time

Earlier this month, Sierznt led Islands to a 49-22 win over Effingham County and finished with a season-high 30 points and 24 rebounds. Sierznt is a three-year starter and her production has increased massively each season—going from 11.7 ppg and 7.6 rebounds per game as a freshman, to 15.4 and 12.8 last season and 20.4 and 18.2 this season. Sierzant has played two more games since and the Sharks picked up another pair of wins. In Friday’s 74-28 win over Habersham, Sierzant posted 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Saturday resulted in a 45-20 win over Region 3 rival Jenkins and Sierzant led the way with 22 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Islands remains unbeaten in Region play and is at the top of the Region 3 standings. Elsewhere in the classification, Carver-Columbus, Baldwin, Luella and Marist also entered this week without any region losses.

On the boys side, Monroe (Region 1), Spencer (Region 2), Benedictine (Region 3), Baldwin (Region 4) and McDonough (Region 5) are all unbeaten in region play. While these teams have managed to avoid the loss column, region standings across the classification indicate that we will have an extremely competitive slate of region tournaments coming up. In Region 2, Region 4 and 7 the majority of the region currently has winning records within the region. Miller Grove, Marist and Druid Hills are all sitting at 6-3 in Region 6 and Mays is at 5-4 and is coming off a win over Marist. All of the region standings can be found below and Thursday’s blog will give a preview of what to expect in all the region tournaments.