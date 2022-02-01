Class 4A Blog: Region frontrunners maintain momentum ahead of tournament time

There is one week of the regular season remaining and then the region tournaments will pick up to form this year’s playoff field. Previous blogs have highlighted, which teams were outperforming their other Class 4A counterparts, but last Thursday’s blog looked into the individuals that are leading the stat sheet and dominating on the court. At the top of this list was perhaps the most deserving player in the classification to get recognition in Islands’ three-sport star and 6-foot-1 junior Veronica Sierzant—who is currently the No. 5 top rebounder in the entire nation this season. Sierzant—who also plays volleyball and soccer is leading the way with 18.2 rebounds per game to go with her outstanding 20.4 points per game. She has 12 double-doubles in the Sharks’ first 14 games of this season and she had a triple-double in Islands’ 49-44 win over Savannah on Dec. 21 with 16 points, 17 rebounds and 11 blocks. Islands’ posted a 55-36 win over New Hampstead where Sierzant posted 19 points, 25 rebounds, five steals, two assists and three blocks.
Earlier this month, Sierznt led Islands to a 49-22 win over Effingham County and finished with a season-high 30 points and 24 rebounds. Sierznt is a three-year starter and her production has increased massively each season—going from 11.7 ppg and 7.6 rebounds per game as a freshman, to 15.4 and 12.8 last season and 20.4 and 18.2 this season. Sierzant has played two more games since and the Sharks picked up another pair of wins. In Friday’s 74-28 win over Habersham, Sierzant posted 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Saturday resulted in a 45-20 win over Region 3 rival Jenkins and Sierzant led the way with 22 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Islands remains unbeaten in Region play and is at the top of the Region 3 standings. Elsewhere in the classification, Carver-Columbus, Baldwin, Luella and Marist also entered this week without any region losses.
On the boys side, Monroe (Region 1), Spencer (Region 2), Benedictine (Region 3), Baldwin (Region 4) and McDonough (Region 5) are all unbeaten in region play. While these teams have managed to avoid the loss column, region standings across the classification indicate that we will have an extremely competitive slate of region tournaments coming up. In Region 2, Region 4 and 7 the majority of the region currently has winning records within the region. Miller Grove, Marist and Druid Hills are all sitting at 6-3 in Region 6 and Mays is at 5-4 and is coming off a win over Marist. All of the region standings can be found below and Thursday’s blog will give a preview of what to expect in all the region tournaments.
CLASS 4A REGION STANDINGS
REGION 1
BOYS
(8-0) Monroe
(4-4) Bainbridge
(6-2) Westover
(5-3) Dougherty
(0-8) Thomas County Central
(1-7) Cairo
GIRLS
(5-3) Westover
(5-3) Bainbridge
(5-3) Dougherty
(4-4) Thomas County Central
(5-3) Monroe
(0-8) Cairo
REGION 2
BOYS
(11-0) Spencer
(10-2) LaGrange
(8-3) Shaw
(7-4) Hardaway
(8-4) Kendrick
(4-8) Columbus
(1-10) Carver-Columbus
(2-9) Troup
(0-12) Jordan
GIRLS
(10-1) Hardaway
(11-0) Carver-Columbus
(6-5) Spencer
(7-4) Shaw
(8-4) Troup
(1-11) LaGrange
(5-7) Kendrick
(3-9) Jordan
(1-11) Columbus
REGION 3
BOYS
(3-0) Benedictine
(1-2) Jenkins
(1-1) New Hampstead
(0-2) Islands
GIRLS
(2-0) Islands
(0-2) Jenkins
(1-1) New Hampstead
REGION 4
BOYS
(8-0) Baldwin
(6-3) Perry
(6-4) Westside
(3-7) West Laurens
(6-4) Spalding
(4-5) Rutland
(0-10) Howard
GIRLS
(8-0) Baldwin
(9-1) West Laurens
(4-5) Perry
(3-7) Westside
(6-4) Spalding
(3-7) Howard
(0-9) Rutland
REGION 5
BOYS
(11-0) McDonough
(8-2) Fayette County
(4-6) Hampton
(5-5) Luella
(5-6) Riverdale
(3-7) Mt. Zion
(0-10) North Clayton
GIRLS
(10-0) Luella
(9-1) Fayette County
(7-4) Riverdale
(5-5) Mt. Zion
(2-7) North Clayton
(0-8) McDonough
(0-8) Hampton
REGION 6
BOYS
(6-3) Miller Grove
(6-3) Marist
(5-4) Mays
(6-3) Druid Hills
(3-5) Stephenson
(4-4) Hapeville Charter
(0-8) Arabia Mountain
GIRLS
(9-0) Marist
(7-1) Arabia Mountain
(4-3) Druid Hills
(2-3) Stephenson
(2-6) Mays
(2-7) Miller Grove
(0-7) Hapeville Charter
REGION 7
BOYS
(8-1) Central-Carroll
(5-4) Heritage-Catoosa
(7-3) Northwest Whitfield
(5-4) Cedartown
(4-5) Pickens
(2-7) Southeast Whitfield
(1-8) Ridgeland
GIRLS
(9-0) Pickens
(7-2) Heritage-Catoosa
(8-2) Northwest Whitfield
(4-5) Central-Carroll
(3-6) Cedartown
(1-8) Ridgeland
(0-9) Southeast Whitfield
REGION 8
BOYS
(9-1) Jefferson
(6-3) Madison County
(3-7) Flowery Branch
(4-6) Cedar Shoals
(5-4) North Oconee
(5-4) East Hall
(1-8) Chestatee
GIRLS
(6-3) North Oconee
(9-1) Jefferson
(6-4) Cedar Shoals
(5-4) Chestatee
(3-7) Flowery Branch
(3-6) East Hall
(1-8) Madison County