Class 4A Blog: Region 6 Tournament reaches semifinal round

The regular season schedule will conclude on Friday and Class 4A will jump into its region tournaments to set the seeds for the fast-approaching state tournament. Some regions have already begun their region tournament action. Today’s blog will highlight what is in store in the final week of regular season action.
On Monday, the No. 2 ranked Baldwin boys defeated Perry 89-62 and closed out its regular season with a perfect 12-0 overall record and 10-0 Region 4 mark. Sophomore Rudolph Satcher went 9-of-11 from the field and netted a game-high 23 points. Baldwin’s youth and depth was also showcased with sophomore Jacobi Nixon turning in an 18-point performance.
The Mays boys scored a big 67-63 win over Arabia Mountain in their Region 6 tournament opener on Monday. No. 1 seed Miller Grove and No. 2 seed Stephenson earned byes. Mays outscored the Rams 17-9 in the fourth quarter before closing out the overtime victory. Mays will now take on region front-runner Miller Grove on the road Tuesday night. Elsewhere in Region 6, Marist edged Hapeville Charter 40-39 on Monday and will take on Stephenson Tuesday night. On the girls side, No. 1 seed Marist will host Druid Hills’ Tuesday night following the Red Devils’ 46-44 Monday win over Miller Grove. No. 3 seed Stephenson scored a 66-45 win over Hapeville Charter on Monday and will advance to take on No. 2 seed Arabia Mountain Tuesday night in the Region 6 semifinals.
REGION 6 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Boys
Monday (2/8)
#4 Mays 67, #5 Arabia Mountain 63
#3 Marist 40, #6 Hapeville Charter 39
Tuesday (2/9)
#4 Mays at #1 Miller Grove, 6:00
#3 Marist at #2 Stephenson, 6:00
Thursday (2/11) At Higher Seed
Consolation, 6:00 Championship, 6:00
Girls
Monday (2/8)
#4 Druid Hills 46, #5 Miller Grove 44
#3 Stephenson 66, #6 Hapeville Charter 45
Tuesday (2/9)
#4 Druid Hills at #1 Marist, 6:00
#3 Stephenson at #2 Arabia Mountain, 6:00
Thursday (2/11) At Higher Seed
Consolation, 6:00 Championship, 6:00
About the Author