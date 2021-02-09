Class 4A Blog: Region 6 Tournament reaches semifinal round

On Monday, the No. 2 ranked Baldwin boys defeated Perry 89-62 and closed out its regular season with a perfect 12-0 overall record and 10-0 Region 4 mark. Sophomore Rudolph Satcher went 9-of-11 from the field and netted a game-high 23 points. Baldwin’s youth and depth was also showcased with sophomore Jacobi Nixon turning in an 18-point performance.

The Mays boys scored a big 67-63 win over Arabia Mountain in their Region 6 tournament opener on Monday. No. 1 seed Miller Grove and No. 2 seed Stephenson earned byes. Mays outscored the Rams 17-9 in the fourth quarter before closing out the overtime victory. Mays will now take on region front-runner Miller Grove on the road Tuesday night. Elsewhere in Region 6, Marist edged Hapeville Charter 40-39 on Monday and will take on Stephenson Tuesday night. On the girls side, No. 1 seed Marist will host Druid Hills’ Tuesday night following the Red Devils’ 46-44 Monday win over Miller Grove. No. 3 seed Stephenson scored a 66-45 win over Hapeville Charter on Monday and will advance to take on No. 2 seed Arabia Mountain Tuesday night in the Region 6 semifinals.