Class 4A Blog: Region 4, Perry, North Oconee, Burke County highlight Week 5 results

North Oconee scored a big 42-0 win over Madison County. The Titans began their scoring spree over Madison County with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Max Wilson to Khalil Barnes, before Barnes scored again in the quarter on the ground. Dom Elder rushed into the end zone to give the Titans their third score of the opening quarter. With 1:16 left until the half, Wilson scored off a quarterback sneak to go up 28-0. Wilson continued to shine in the third, scoring off a 35-yard rush before Elder scored again off a 37-yard rush.

In other 4A games: No. 9 ranked Bainbridge dropped a 26-18 loss to Class A Division I No. 6 ranked Brooks County at home. Quarterback Cam Sanders found Antavious Murphy on a 6-yard score to put the Bearcats up 7-0 in the first quarter, but Brooks County answered with a 19-0 scoring run and led 26-10 with just two minutes left. …Shaw also dropped a 33-20 home game to Columbus—its second straight loss after starting 2-0, but the rest of Region 1 earned victories in the three other contests. Cairo improved to 3-2 with a 27-14 road win over Pelham, Hardway earned its first win of the season against Harris County 23-20 and Westover defeated Turner County 35-20. …In Region 2, Griffin, Spalding, Baldwin and Westside-Macon were off on byes, but Howard joined Westside at 4-0 this season with a 14-3 win over Pike County. No. 4 ranked Perry dominated Class 3A No. 6 ranked Peach County 35-7—marking the Panthers largest victory over Peach County since 1983 and West Laurens suffered a 33-0 loss to Class A Division I No. 3 ranked Bleckley County. … In Region 3, No. 8 ranked Burke County improved to 4-0 with a massive 28-21 overtime victory against Class 3A No. 6 ranked Oconee County and New Hampstead (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season on the opposite end of the spectrum with a 28-27 overtime loss to Richmond Hill. Wayne County topped Statesboro 28-7, Southeast Bulloch defeated Tattnall County 23-9 and Islands dropped to 0-5 with a 49-0 loss to Brunswick. … Region 4 opened its region slate and it offered thrilling results. No. 5 Troup topped No. 3 Whitewater 43-33 to improve to 4-0, No. 6 Starr’s Mill edged No. 10 LaGrange 25-24 in overtime with a game-winning two-point conversion and Trinity Christian overcame five first-half turnovers to defeat Riverdale 20-15. Additionally, Fayette County topped North Clayton 24-0 to earn its first win of the year in another big region opener. … Region 5′s Hampton (4-1) dropped its first game of the season in a tough 49-2 region loss to Stockbridge, Lovett scored a 13-3 win over McDonough, Pace Academy bounced back from last week’s loss to Lovett with a 31-0 win over Woodland-Stockbridge and Luella earned its first win of the year in a 14-6 victory over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro. … In Region 6, Westminster cruised past Centennial 31-7, Holy Innocents’ topped Douglass 22-13, Southwest DeKalb topped Redan 55-6, Miller Grove fell in triple overtime 48-42 to Class 7A Central Gwinnett and Clarkston was on the receiving end of a 70-8 loss to Class 7A Osborne. Both Central Gwinnett and Osborne remain undefeated in their respective classifications. … No. 1 ranked Cedartown and 4-0 Heritage-Catoosa were off byes this week, but their four Region 7 counterparts played. Central-Carroll defeated Northgate 27-10 and Southeast Whitfield topped Armuchee 28-21, while Northwest Whitfield came up short 41-33 to Darlington and Sonoraville fell 40-7 to Calhoun. … Finally, in Region 8 East Forsyth improved to 3-0 for the first time in its young program’s history with a 42-0 win over Johnson-Gainesville. No. 2 ranked North Oconee opened up region play with an emphatic 42-0 win over Madison County, and North Hall earned its first victory of the year in a 69-0 win over East Hall.