Class 4A Blog: Region 1 & 4 pick up first victories, Jefferson dominates Mountain View

Marist scored its big win over Hampton, and its Region 6 counterparts both fell short this weekend. Mays was defeated 35-14 to Hughes and Hapeville Charter dropped a 43-18 contest to Milton.

Hardaway stopped a potential game-tying 2-point conversion with 59 seconds left to score a 28-26 Region 2 victory over rival Troup. Anthony Ferguson returned the opening kickoff for a Troup touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead, but Hardaway answered just two plays later with a Jordan Moultrie 60-yard touchdown run. Troup’s Taeo Todd extended Troup’s lead with a 3-yard touchdown run on 3rd-and-goal to give the Tigers a 13-6 first-quarter lead. Hardaway got a go-ahead 29-yard touchdown run by Moultrie in the second quarter and went into the half up 14-13. The Hawks outscored Troup 14-0 in the third quarter with a DJ Lucas 30-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Pitts and a 43-yard scramble by Lucas that gave Hardaway a 28-13 edge heading into the final frame. Troup’s AJ Tucker scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left to bring the Tigers within a score (28-20). A successful onside kick gave Troup the ball back at the Hardaway 48-yard-line and Tucker found the end zone on a 1-yard plunge with 59 seconds left before the Hawks defense prevailed with a stop on the 2-point conversion attempt. In Region 7, Northwest Whitfield improved to 4-0 with a 38-14 win over Chattaooga. Heritage-Catoosa dropped a 39-7 loss to Christian Heritage to move to 3-1. Additionally, Pickens topped Coosa 10-0, Cedartown shutout New Manchester 24-0, Central-Carroll edged Whitewater 29-28, Ridgeland fell 60-0 to Calhoun and Southeast Whitfield fell 48-0 to Fannin County.

In Region 8, No. 2 ranked Jefferson impressed once again with a 40-7 win over Class 7A Mountain View. Malaki Starks rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one as Jefferson overwhelmed Mountain View at home. Jordan Perry scored on an interception returned 46 yards for the Dragons. Paxton Corkery and Carter Stephenson both scored on rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to increase the lead. Mountain View scored in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Nathan Payne to Mossiah Carter. Starks was 3-for-9 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown. He had 10 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns of 73 and 21 yards.