Class 4A Blog: Red-hot Baldwin and Griffin girls to meet in key region battle

On Friday, No. 5 Baldwin will host No. 1 ranked Griffin in a key Region 2 rematch of their previous meeting on Jan. 3. In the first time the teams met, Griffin emerged with a 53-52 victory. That victory has kept the Bears’ flawless record in Region 2 at 7-0 and also leaves them undefeated against Class 4A opponents. Baldwin carries a 7-1 Region 2 mark and its one-point defeat to Griffin is its lone loss within the classification this season. Baldwin not only has home court in its favor this Friday, but the team has rebounded from the Griffin game with an 8-game win-streak and has compiled a 13-7 overall record after opening the year 0-4 and 5-7 after the Bears’ loss. Additionally, Baldwin has been dominant over the course of its active win-streak, defeating Westside (64-24), Washington County (68-21 and 65-31), West Laurens (53-17), Perry (73-28), Dutchtown (60-32), Howard (50-23) and Spalding (71-20) on Tuesday in its last outing. As a result, Baldwin’s 8-game win-streak has seen a whopping 36.25 average margin of victory. As for Griffin, The Bears bounced back from a 55-47 loss to Class 7A Grayson with a 56-37 win over West Laurens and an 84-36 win over Spalding this past weekend to improve to 16-3 overall.

The biggest thing to watch for in Friday’s matchup will be Griffin’s three-point shooting. The Bears’ struggled uncharacteristically with an 0-14 night from beyond the arc in in its 53-52 win over the Braves, while Baldwin went 3-of-7 from three-point range. It was an edge in rebounding, steals and assists that helped Griffin prevail in spite of the shooting woes the team experienced that night. On the other hand, Baldwin very easily could’ve gotten the win if not for a rough second quarter where it was outscored 17-9 and a 5-of-13 team shooting at the foul line.