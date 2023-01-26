X
Dark Mode Toggle

Class 4A Blog: Red-hot Baldwin and Griffin girls to meet in key region battle

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
12 minutes ago

The biggest headline last week within Class 4A was the Region 5 showdown between No. 1 McDonough and No. 2 Pace Academy. The top-ranked Warhawks scored a 70-61 victory in that contest and the team’s will faceoff again this Saturday at Pace Academy. This weekend, there are big-time matchpus ahead on the girls side and today’s blog will preview the next two days with the top games to watch for.

On Friday, No. 5 Baldwin will host No. 1 ranked Griffin in a key Region 2 rematch of their previous meeting on Jan. 3. In the first time the teams met, Griffin emerged with a 53-52 victory. That victory has kept the Bears’ flawless record in Region 2 at 7-0 and also leaves them undefeated against Class 4A opponents. Baldwin carries a 7-1 Region 2 mark and its one-point defeat to Griffin is its lone loss within the classification this season. Baldwin not only has home court in its favor this Friday, but the team has rebounded from the Griffin game with an 8-game win-streak and has compiled a 13-7 overall record after opening the year 0-4 and 5-7 after the Bears’ loss. Additionally, Baldwin has been dominant over the course of its active win-streak, defeating Westside (64-24), Washington County (68-21 and 65-31), West Laurens (53-17), Perry (73-28), Dutchtown (60-32), Howard (50-23) and Spalding (71-20) on Tuesday in its last outing. As a result, Baldwin’s 8-game win-streak has seen a whopping 36.25 average margin of victory. As for Griffin, The Bears bounced back from a 55-47 loss to Class 7A Grayson with a 56-37 win over West Laurens and an 84-36 win over Spalding this past weekend to improve to 16-3 overall.

The biggest thing to watch for in Friday’s matchup will be Griffin’s three-point shooting. The Bears’ struggled uncharacteristically with an 0-14 night from beyond the arc in in its 53-52 win over the Braves, while Baldwin went 3-of-7 from three-point range. It was an edge in rebounding, steals and assists that helped Griffin prevail in spite of the shooting woes the team experienced that night. On the other hand, Baldwin very easily could’ve gotten the win if not for a rough second quarter where it was outscored 17-9 and a 5-of-13 team shooting at the foul line.

Friday will also showcase a Region 5 battle with No. 4 Luella and No. 10 Stockbridge. Both teams enter the matchup with 14-6 records and Luella previously earned a 66-62 victory over Stockbridge back on Dec. 9. Stockbridge is 8-1 in region play and Luella is 10-0, so this is a big test for both teams ahead of the region tournament. On Saturday, the top matchup will be No. 3 ranked Westminster against Class 6A Marist—who carries a 14-game win-streak into the showdown. Westminster features 6-foot-1 senior Courtney Ogden, who is averaging 21.8 ppg this season. Odgen was recently announced as one of the four Georgia players that were invited to the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game and poured in a game-high 29 points and 11 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 67-54 loss to Holy Innocents’ last weekend.

About the Author

Craig Sager II
Editors' Picks

Astros hire Braves scouting director Dana Brown as general manager. How big is the loss? 3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Led by Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson, Braves have options for final rotation spot
2h ago

Credit: AP

Just like old times, it’s hard to trust the Hawks
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ defense laid a foundation for the future
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ defense laid a foundation for the future
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Former Tech assistant Larry Knight to be hired at Toledo
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: KeithJJ / Pixabay.com

Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, news
4h ago
Class 6A blog: Turner earns 300th victory in 15th season as Brunswick coach
5h ago
Class 2A blog: Providence Christian boys, shooting at record pace, aim for region title
6h ago
Featured

Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
3h ago
From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top