Class 4A Blog: Quarterfinals Breakdown

R1#3 Dougherty (10-2) at R2#1 Carver-Columbus (11-1): Dougherty has had a tremendous 2021 season and has worn the No. 3 seed out of Region 1 extremely well in the playoffs. One major difference this year from The Trojans’ 0-5 finish in a COVID-shortened 2020 season is sophomore Kameron Davis—who is the team’s leading rusher and passer. Davis is the No. 9 ranked prospect in the state for the Class of 2024 and he will be a major impact player for the Trojans in the years to come. Dougherty’s latest playoff win (7-0 over Riverdale) also showcased the team’s defensive fortitude and that trend will have to continue to slow down the No. 3 ranked Tigers this round. Carver has won 11 straight since a 25-22 loss to Lee County in the opener. The Tigers reached the quarterfinals for the second-straight season last Friday with a 52-12 victory over Hapeville Charter. Hapeville was coming off an impressive win over 2020 runner-up Jefferson the previous week. Carver quarterback Devin Riles passed for 180 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 66 yards and he has 1,769 passing yards and 639 rushing yards for the season. Jaiden Credle ran for 165 yards on 15 carries and has racked up 1,737 yards this season. This will be the third all-time meeting between the programs and Carver is 2-0, winning 41-0 in 2018 and 44-8 in 2019.

R7#1 Cedartown (10-1) at R4#1 Perry (11-1): Dougherty’s win over Riverdale was the only close game in the second round. All the other region champions scored massive wins, including Region 7 champion and No. 4 ranked Cedartown, which reached its second consecutive quarterfinal with a 48-14 victory over Cairo. The Bulldogs are averaging 47 points per game during a seven-game winning streak since their only loss, 31-7 against Class 5A quarterfinalist Calhoun on Sept. 23. Cedartown ran for 387 yards against Cairo, with Patrick Gardner (129), Harlem Diamond (113) and C.J. Washington (101) combining for five touchdowns. Diamond, the team’s leading rusher, surpassed 1,000 for the season and has 1,019 with 19 touchdowns. This will be the first-ever meeting between the programs and Cedartown will have a tremendous defense on the field that has allowed just 9.5 ppg this season. No. 7 ranked Perry coach Kevin Smith has led the Panthers to a school-record 11 victories this season. The Panthers beat Flowery Branch 42-7 last week to reach their second straight quarterfinal and like Cedartown, they have a very talented defense that is giving up just 9.67 ppg. Junior quarterback Armar Gordon was 8-of-15 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns last week against Flowery Branch and he now has 2,715 passing yards and and 29 touchdowns this season. Traveon Wright and Casson Clark each returned interceptions for touchdowns. Perry’s only loss was a 31-26 defeat to Spalding. The Panthers responded with a 37-24 win over Washington County and then closed out Region 4 with a 4-0 stretch that included a 152-8 scoring advantage. Perry defeated a talented Hardaway team 31-12 in the first round and then had that impressive 42-7 win over Flowery Branch. Cedartown had a similar midseason loss and has been on a warpath ever since with its closest margin of victory being its 57-23 trouncing of Northwest Whitfield.