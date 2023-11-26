Class 4A Blog: Quarterfinal takeaways

Two-time defending champion Benedictine outclassed undefeated North Oconee 48-26 to return to the semifinals. Bryce Baker had touchdown runs of 28, 12, four and 41 yards as Benedictine rolled over visiting North Oconee. The Cadets trailed 6-0 early but took leads of 7-6 after one quarter, 21-13 at halftime and 27-13 going into the fourth quarter. Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek had one touchdown run and tossed a 14-yard scoring strike to La’Don Bryant before Ack Edwards capped off the point production with a two-yard plunge late in the fourth quarter. For North Oconee, Harrison Faulkner had a touchdown run and threw a 26-yard TD pass to Landon Roldan. The Titans also got scores on the ground from Max Wilson and Tate Titshaw. Benedictine will visit Stockbridge next after the Tigers’ 35-14 win over undefeated Spalding.
In Stockbridge’s victory, Jayden Scott had three touchdown runs–including from 43 and 21 yards out–as visiting Stockbridge cruised past Spalding. The Tigers’ lead was 14-0 both after one quarter and at halftime before they extended it to 21-0 going into the fourth. Spalding finally got on the scoreboard with a 48-yard pass from Cur’Tavian to Cedric Evans, but Stockbridge’s Jayden Howard returned the ensuing onside kick 51 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers also got a 16-yard scoring strike from Cobey Thompkins to Ryan Johnson, while the Jaguars tacked on their second touchdown in the form of a 36-yard connection between Clark and Kywon Davis.
On the right side of the bracket, Starr’s Mill advanced past Central-Carroll 35-29 in thrilling fashion. With the game tied at 29-29, Starr’s Mill quarterback Logan Inagawa launched a 41-yard Hail Mary that Lincoln Delaere caught in the endzone as time expired, giving the Panthers a dramatic road victory. Starr’s Mill led 10-0 after one quarter and 15-0 at halftime before things got crazy in the second half. Central-Caroll pulled to within 22-13 going into the fourth and eventually tied the score with a touchdown followed by a two-point conversion run from Jonaz Walton at the 56-second mark. Unfortunately for the Lions, that was followed by the Panthers’ heroic last-minute drive. Starr’s Mill also got a 26-yard scoring strike from Inagawa to Lathan Hunter, two touchdown runs by Dorsey Benefield and a pair of field goals by Hunter Meeks.
The Starr’s Mill Panthers will host No. 2 seed Perry Panthers in the semifinals. Perry scored 27 points in a row to take control following an early 7-0 deficit and cruised to a 34-20 road win over Stephenson. The Panthers led 14-7 at halftime and 27-7 going into the fourth quarter. They got two touchdown runs by Ahmad Gordon, two touchdown passes by Colter Ginn and two field goals by Zach Peacock. Devin Ingram started the scoring for Stephenson with a 10-yard run and added a 24-yard TD on the ground in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars also got a three-yard touchdown run from Matte Barton.