Class 4A Blog: Quarterfinal takeaways

Two-time defending champion Benedictine outclassed undefeated North Oconee 48-26 to return to the semifinals. Bryce Baker had touchdown runs of 28, 12, four and 41 yards as Benedictine rolled over visiting North Oconee. The Cadets trailed 6-0 early but took leads of 7-6 after one quarter, 21-13 at halftime and 27-13 going into the fourth quarter. Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek had one touchdown run and tossed a 14-yard scoring strike to La’Don Bryant before Ack Edwards capped off the point production with a two-yard plunge late in the fourth quarter. For North Oconee, Harrison Faulkner had a touchdown run and threw a 26-yard TD pass to Landon Roldan. The Titans also got scores on the ground from Max Wilson and Tate Titshaw. Benedictine will visit Stockbridge next after the Tigers’ 35-14 win over undefeated Spalding.

In Stockbridge’s victory, Jayden Scott had three touchdown runs–including from 43 and 21 yards out–as visiting Stockbridge cruised past Spalding. The Tigers’ lead was 14-0 both after one quarter and at halftime before they extended it to 21-0 going into the fourth. Spalding finally got on the scoreboard with a 48-yard pass from Cur’Tavian to Cedric Evans, but Stockbridge’s Jayden Howard returned the ensuing onside kick 51 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers also got a 16-yard scoring strike from Cobey Thompkins to Ryan Johnson, while the Jaguars tacked on their second touchdown in the form of a 36-yard connection between Clark and Kywon Davis.

On the right side of the bracket, Starr’s Mill advanced past Central-Carroll 35-29 in thrilling fashion. With the game tied at 29-29, Starr’s Mill quarterback Logan Inagawa launched a 41-yard Hail Mary that Lincoln Delaere caught in the endzone as time expired, giving the Panthers a dramatic road victory. Starr’s Mill led 10-0 after one quarter and 15-0 at halftime before things got crazy in the second half. Central-Caroll pulled to within 22-13 going into the fourth and eventually tied the score with a touchdown followed by a two-point conversion run from Jonaz Walton at the 56-second mark. Unfortunately for the Lions, that was followed by the Panthers’ heroic last-minute drive. Starr’s Mill also got a 26-yard scoring strike from Inagawa to Lathan Hunter, two touchdown runs by Dorsey Benefield and a pair of field goals by Hunter Meeks.