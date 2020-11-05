Class 4A Blog: Playoff picture will shape up following Week 10 action

Today’s blog will start to sort out the playoff picture as the classification gets set for the Week 10 slate of games. In total, there are 25 games, including four Thursday night games and two Saturday showdowns. In Region 1, Westover and No. 7 Bainbridge will face off on Thursday and Friday will see Dougherty vs. Monroe and Thomas County Central vs. Cairo meet in region play.
Bainbridge and Thomas County Central are each at the top of the standings with 2-0 region starts. Westover and Cairo are both 1-1 and Dougherty and Monroe are 0-2. This means that the Dougherty and Monroe game will eliminate the loser from playoff contention while the Westover and Cairo game will keep the winner in the fight for a top seed and send the loser out of contention for the top seed.
In Region 2, Kendrick vs. Shaw and LaGrange vs. Spencer will take place on Thursday. No. 3 ranked Carver-Columbus will face Columbus and Hardaway will play Jordan. This region is going to be extremely competitive downs the stretch as Carver-Columbus, Hardaway, LaGrange and Troup are all in the fight for the top 4 seeds.
Three matchups will take place on Friday in Region 3. No. 5 Benedictine will play Beaufort (SC) and Jenkins will play Class 3A Johnson-Savannah. The other matchup taking place in Region 3 will be No. 8 Islands vs. New Hampstead. Both of these teams are 4-0 heading into kickoff.
Region 4 pins No. 10 Baldwin against Spalding and Howard against Rutland on Friday. Perry and Westside-Macon will play their contest on Saturday. In Region 5, Fayette County faces Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, Hampton faces Riverdale and McDonough takes on Region 7′s Central-Carroll.
Region 6 has three region games on the slate. Arabia Mountain and Hapeville Charter face on Thursday. Friday will see Mays play Miller Grove and No. 1 Marist square off with No. 4 Stephenson in this week’s only top 10 showdown.
Central-Carroll will take on Region 5′s McDonough on Friday, while Northwest Whitfield faces Southeast Whitfield. Also, Pickens and Ridgeland will play their Region 7 contest on Saturday.
In Region 8, Cedar Shoals and North Oconee, No. 6 Flowery Branch and Madison County and No. 2 Jefferson and Chestatee will play on Friday.
The teams that are off this week on byes are Troup, West Laurens, Luella, North Clayton, Cedartown, Heritage-Catoosa and East Hall.
About the Author