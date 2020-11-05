Class 4A Blog: Playoff picture will shape up following Week 10 action

Bainbridge and Thomas County Central are each at the top of the standings with 2-0 region starts. Westover and Cairo are both 1-1 and Dougherty and Monroe are 0-2. This means that the Dougherty and Monroe game will eliminate the loser from playoff contention while the Westover and Cairo game will keep the winner in the fight for a top seed and send the loser out of contention for the top seed.

In Region 2, Kendrick vs. Shaw and LaGrange vs. Spencer will take place on Thursday. No. 3 ranked Carver-Columbus will face Columbus and Hardaway will play Jordan. This region is going to be extremely competitive downs the stretch as Carver-Columbus, Hardaway, LaGrange and Troup are all in the fight for the top 4 seeds.