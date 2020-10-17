Class 4A Blog: No. 1 Marist powers past Hapeville

No. 9 ranked Bainbridge looked strong in its 21-0 win over Cairo to pick up its first Region 1 win of the year. Also No. 5 ranked Carver-Columbus scored a 36-14 win over LaGrange to improve to 4-0 in Region 2. Carver-Columbus and LaGrange were tied 14-14 in the second half before the Tigers closed out the road victory with 22 unanswered points. Jaylan Brown ran in both Grangers touchdowns. Carver’s Jaiden Credle scored on a 20-yard touchdown run and teammate Jamari Riley rushed for a 47-yard touchdown and the go-ahead 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

In Region 7, No. 6 Northwest Whitfield was served its first loss of the season to Central-Carroll 56-35. In Region 8, North Oconee looked very impressive in a 44-0 win over Chestatee. North Oconee quarterback Bubba Chandler completed 7-of-11 pass attempts for 193 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as the host Titans stormed to a 41-0 lead. Chance Cross and Eli Warrington each recorded two touchdown receptions and Gavin Bloom also notched a receiving score. Phillip Ard knocked in a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter to provide the final tally.