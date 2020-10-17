Class 4A Blog: No. 1 Marist powers past Hapeville

The Week 7 results are in and No. 1 ranked Marist continued its prowess Friday night with a 30-0 win over No. 10 Hapeville Charter. The War Eagles have now outscored their four opponents this season 141-3. Quarterback Hayden Richardson found Chandler Heath for a 55-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute to play in the first half for a 16-0 Marist lead, and rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it 23-0. Backup quarterback Champ Davis rushed for a 4-yard touchdown on the last play of the third quarter to cap the scoring for the home team. Marist got its first points when an errant Hapeville Charter punt snap went through the back of the end zone in the opening frame, and the War Eagles took a 9-0 lead in the second quarter on a short touchdown run by Ian Otten.
No. 9 ranked Bainbridge looked strong in its 21-0 win over Cairo to pick up its first Region 1 win of the year. Also No. 5 ranked Carver-Columbus scored a 36-14 win over LaGrange to improve to 4-0 in Region 2. Carver-Columbus and LaGrange were tied 14-14 in the second half before the Tigers closed out the road victory with 22 unanswered points. Jaylan Brown ran in both Grangers touchdowns. Carver’s Jaiden Credle scored on a 20-yard touchdown run and teammate Jamari Riley rushed for a 47-yard touchdown and the go-ahead 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
In Region 7, No. 6 Northwest Whitfield was served its first loss of the season to Central-Carroll 56-35. In Region 8, North Oconee looked very impressive in a 44-0 win over Chestatee. North Oconee quarterback Bubba Chandler completed 7-of-11 pass attempts for 193 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as the host Titans stormed to a 41-0 lead. Chance Cross and Eli Warrington each recorded two touchdown receptions and Gavin Bloom also notched a receiving score. Phillip Ard knocked in a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter to provide the final tally.
