Class 4A Blog: Newcomers heighten classification’s championship pedigree

Perhaps the biggest challenger that is new to the Class 4A landscape will be Pace Academy—a program that has won four titles since 2016. The Knights are off to a 5-2 start with its two defeats coming to a California and New York school. Pace Academy’s recent victories include a massive 76-33 win over Hampton last Tuesday and a 79-46 win over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro last Friday. Pace Academy’s next matchup will be against Hughes and the Knights will visit McDonough in Region 5 play on Jan. 20.

On the girls side, The competition stiffened significantly with the latest reclassification and we’ve already seen that play out as Westminster toppled Holy Innocents’ 55-51 this week to shakeup the polls. Griffin, is currently at the top of the poll and is also new to the classification and Luella returns as a top contender after falling in last year’s state championship to Marist in an overtime heartbreaker. Marist has since moved up to Class 6A, but Stockbridge is another newcomer that will contend this season and the Tigers were topped 66-62 by Luella this week. Leading Luella to the win was Milani Smith—who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.