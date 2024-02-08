Class 4A Blog: New Hampstead sweeps Region 3, Southwest DeKalb to face Holy Innocents

The New Hampstead boys completed a clean sweep of Region 3 on Wednesday with a 48-47 win over rival Benedictine. The Phoenix previously scored a dramatic one-point win (58-57) at Benedictine on Jan. 19 and have now won 12-straight heading into the region tournament. New Hampstead’s 12-game win-streak to close the season is a dramatic leap forward from last year’s finish that saw the Phoenix cap a 12-14 overall record with a five-game losing streak.

There is a likelihood that New Hampstead and Benedictine will cross paths again this week in the Region 3 tournament. In the first meeting, New Hampstead celebrated a thrilling 59-58 road win. The Phoenix were trailing by two points and took the victory on a game-winning three-pointer by RaShawn Truell. During the football season, RaShawn set a school record with 533 yards and five touchdowns in a narrow loss to the Cadets and has kept up the heroics on the hardwood this season. At the time of the breakthrough win over Bendedictine to gain sole possession of first place, it grew New Hampstead’s win-streak to seven-straight games and snapped Benedictine’s six-game win-streak. Benedictine led 55-46 with 2:57 left, but was unable to counter New Hampstead’s furious comeback. The Cadets pushed their lead to 58-53 with 14.5 seconds left, but Toland Daughtrey hit a long three that made it 58-56 with 7.4 left. Benedictine failed to inbounds the ball and Truell picked up the loose ball and knocked down the game-winning shot. Truell finished with a team-high 14 points. The result also snapped Benedictine’s streak of 13-straight home victories in region play. Benedictine was led by junior Caleb Jones—who finished with a game-high 26 points and had a string of 13-straight points in the third quarter to give the Cadets a 45-40 lead heading into the fourth.

In Tuesday’s 48-47 victory, Benedictine’s Jones finished with a game-high 28 points off 11-of-17 shooting, but was the lone Cadet that finished in double-figures. Jones is a 6-foot-3 combo guard that has averaged 30 ppg this season and netted 35 points and seven rebounds in Benedictine’s 78-39 win over Wayne County on Feb. 2 to continue his incredible junior season.