Class 4A Blog: McDonough outclasses Pace, Griffin, Luella, Holy Innocents’ girls gain region ground

Senior Avante Nichols (15), Da’Avion Thomas (18) and sophomore Nigel Thomas (6) also contributed offensively and the team finished the night 50 percent shooting from the field, 42 percent from beyond the arc and a perfect 9-of-9 at the foul line. Pace Academy will look to avenge the loss this Saturday at home, while McDonough gets set to face Lovett on Tuesday in another top 10 showdown with a Region 5 counterpart and Class 4A newcomer. Lovett is coming off an 84-66 win over Mt. Zion on Friday. Additionally, Westover picked up a 64-60 win over Shaw. The Patriots will have a major home contest against Bainbridge on Friday after previously falling to the Bearcats 54-50 on Jan. 6.

The other big results over the weekend came with Southwest DeKalb defeating Miller Grove 55-43 and Bainbridge scoring a big 53-49 overtime win over Cairo to extend its win-streak to 16-straight and improve to 19-1 overall. Like McDonough, Bainbridge remains undefeated in Class 4A with its lone loss coming to Class 7A Lowndes (47-46) on Dec. 3.