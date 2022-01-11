Class 4A Blog: McDonough and Fayette County meet again in top 10 showcase

On the boys side, the competition has been more confined to play within the classification in the past two weeks and the results have been a spate of top 10 battles. Additionally, No. 1 McDonough will take on No. 8 Fayette County Tuesday night in a massive Region 5 showdown. McDonough previously scored a 63-49 win on Nov. 30 and that was a game where McDonough took 33 trips to the foul line and Fayette County earned just six trips to it. The biggest question in this game will be if McDonough’s star powered lineup can once again out pace the Tigers and Kaleb Banks—who is the highest rated prospect in the state. The 6-foot-8 four-star prospect is the No. 3 ranked senior in the state according to 247sports and he recently committed to powerhouse Indiana in November. Banks’ impressive status as a recruit has been validated with his play this season and he is currently leading all of Class 4A with 25.7 ppg. Furthermore, Banks is leading the way with 55 percent shooting from the field and he is able to also knock down three-pointers with his range, make an impact at the foul line with his outstanding accuracy and contribute 10.4 rebounds per game. Earlier this season, Banks scored 38 points off 17-of-19 shooting in Fayette County’s 105-55 win over Riverdale. He has scored more than 30 points in six separate occasions and achieved that mark in three-straight games to start off an outstanding December. Perhaps no game shows how valuable Banks is to Fayette County than the team’s recent 59-58 win over Trinity Christian where Banks scored a game-high 37 points to go with a season-high 17 rebounds.