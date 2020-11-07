Class 4A Blog: Marist defense is allowing just 1 point per game after latest shutout

The North Oconee Titans inched closer to a showdown with No. 2 Jefferson for the Region 8 championship with a 31-7 win over Cedar Shoals. Bubba Chandler tossed touchdowns to Eli Washington and Khalil Barnes to jump to a quick 14-0 advantage before the Jaguars found their only points on the night on Jerdavian Colbert’s scoring plunge set up by a faked punt. Dominic Elder and Chandler each had short touchdown runs in the second half. North Oconee is now 4-1 in Region 8 and will play unbeaten Jefferson next week for a chance to take the region title.

Islands quarterback Jadon Adams rushed for two touchdowns and completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to John Dickerson to lead the Sharks past host New Hampstead 26-14 in a battle of undefeated teams. Rodney Wade ran in a New Hampstead touchdown in the first half and then scored shortly after a blocked punt to tie the game at 14-14 with 2:57 left in the third. Adams' 18-yard touchdown run put the Sharks back up 20-14 and then Bubba Chisholm iced the game with a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown with 8:47 left.