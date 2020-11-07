Class 4A Blog: Marist defense is allowing just 1 point per game after latest shutout

No. 1 ranked Marist had another impressive victory on Friday—defeating No. 4 Stephenson 23-0. The War Eagles have not allowed a single touchdown this season so far and are now 6-0 and have outscored opponents 197-to-6.
The North Oconee Titans inched closer to a showdown with No. 2 Jefferson for the Region 8 championship with a 31-7 win over Cedar Shoals. Bubba Chandler tossed touchdowns to Eli Washington and Khalil Barnes to jump to a quick 14-0 advantage before the Jaguars found their only points on the night on Jerdavian Colbert’s scoring plunge set up by a faked punt. Dominic Elder and Chandler each had short touchdown runs in the second half. North Oconee is now 4-1 in Region 8 and will play unbeaten Jefferson next week for a chance to take the region title.
Islands quarterback Jadon Adams rushed for two touchdowns and completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to John Dickerson to lead the Sharks past host New Hampstead 26-14 in a battle of undefeated teams. Rodney Wade ran in a New Hampstead touchdown in the first half and then scored shortly after a blocked punt to tie the game at 14-14 with 2:57 left in the third. Adams' 18-yard touchdown run put the Sharks back up 20-14 and then Bubba Chisholm iced the game with a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown with 8:47 left.
Fayette County’s Dustin Waters threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Josh Thomas to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the half in their 19-6 win over Mt. Zion-Jonesboro. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro cut the deficit to 7-6 with a touchdown in the third quarter before Fayette County closed out the victory with 12 unanswered points. Waters added his second touchdown on a 5-yard run that pushed the lead to 13-6 with 10:44 left, and Andre Wright contributed a touchdown run before the defense forced a turnover on downs to clinch the victory.
The Flowery Branch Falcons defended home field in a dominating 49-7 win over the Madison County Red Raiders. Quarterback David Renard and Ryan Lusco connected three times for touchdowns, and Renard also had a score on the ground. Flowery Branch running backs Jaizen Ellingham, Myles Ivey and Malik Dryden added rushing touchdowns as well.
Cairo built a 9-0 halftime lead and limited the host Yellow Jackets to just 30 total yards of offense in the first half of its 25-13 win. Kevin Speed ran in a 4-yard touchdown and Noah Jones kicked a 44-yard field goal to put the Syrupmakers up 9-0. Thomas County Central marched 80 yards for a touchdown to open the second half, but Cairo answered with a 1-yard Kevin Speed touchdown run and an 8-yard Tay Solomon rushing touchdown that made it 25-6 with 6:58 left in the final frame.
LaGrange (6-3) jumped out to a 32-0 halftime lead before closing out Spencer 38-7 and securing the program’s first winning season since 2009. Running back Kale Gibbs ran in a pair of Grangers touchdowns and quarterback Jaylan Brown rushed for a score and found Magic Johnson through the air for a 13-yard touchdown. LaGrange also got on the board with a Trae Cole punt return touchdown and a Tyreeq Carston fumble return touchdown.
Central-Carroll led 20-0 at the half and held off visiting McDonough 27-0 in a non-region home game. Running back Deuce Levett ran in three touchdowns and Vicarri Swain returned a punt for a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half. Levett’s second touchdown run was set up by a Ty Brewer interception.
