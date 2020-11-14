Class 4A Blog: Marist, Cedartown clinch top seeds

Marist took control right from the start in its 49-0 win over Miller Grove. The War Eagles have now allowed just six total points this season in seven games. Eight different War Eagles accounted for touchdowns and Ian Otten was the only player who scored twice. Otten got the scoring started with a five-yard run in the first quarter and he hauled in a 26-yard pass from Champ Davis in the second. Marist’s other score through the air came on a 10-yard strike from Hayden Richardson to Chandler Heath in the third. Lincoln Parker, Paul Flor, Andrew Mannelly, and Demetri Pappas added touchdown runs for the War Eagles. They led 14-0 after the first quarter, 28-0 at halftime, and 42-0 going into the fourth. The win gives Marist the No. 1 seed out of Region 6.
In Region 7, Cedartown took a 34-0 lead into a running-clock fourth quarter and clinched the Region 7 title with its 34-7 home victory over the Lions. Central-Carroll fumbled the opening kickoff and Cedartown recovered it at the 1-yard line to set up a Cedric Washington touchdown run. Washington added a 68-yard touchdown run on its next possession and Reece Tanner pushed the lead to 20-0 before the half with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Johnson. Tanner hit Johnson for a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter before Patrick Gardner’s 5-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 34-0.
Flowery Branch cruised to a dominant 61-20 home win Friday night over Chestatee, securing the No. 2 seed in the Region 8 playoffs in the process. The 61-point effort by the Falcons offense included a rushing score and touchdown reception by Malik Dyrden, a 64-yard TD run by QB David Renard, and scores on the ground from Myles Ivey and Jaizen Ellingham. Flowery Branch led 42-6 at the break.
No. 3 Carver-Columbus built a 28-0 lead and held off Hardaway’s fierce rally in a 34-21 win to improve to 7-0 on the season. Jaiden Credle opened the scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run and later iced the game with his 79-yard touchdown run in the final frame. DJ Riles ran in a pair of touchdowns in the first half and Jamari Riley’s 41-yard touchdown run gave the Tigers a 28-0 lead. Hardaway quarterback DJ Lucas tossed touchdown passes to Aaron Pitts and Jordan Moultrie to cut into the deficit and then the Hawks recovered a fumble for a touchdown to make it a one-score game (28-21) with 5:14 left in the game.
New Hampstead scored 28 points in the final 4:52 of the first half to grab a 28-0 lead in Friday’s 44-20 win over Jenkins. Quarterback Pauly Seeley threw three touchdowns and Terrell Headman recovered a fumbled kickoff for a touchdown to provide the 28-0 lead. Noddy Thomas opened the second half with a 3-yard touchdown run to push the Phoenix’s lead to 35-0. Kyle Bryant and Damozzio Harris ran in Jenkins touchdowns and Luis Morales kicked a 34-yard field goal to add another three points for New Hampstead to make it a 38-14 game heading into the final frame. Jamell Coast scored on a 2-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 44-14 and Patrick Blake found Kirhon Jones for a 15-yard touchdown on the final play of the game to cut the deficit to 44-20.
Westside-Macon roared back from a 14-0 deficit with 22 unanswered points to stun Spalding 22-14Thursday night at Griffin Memorial Stadium. With the victory, the Seminoles clinched a playoff seed out of Region 4 and eliminated Spalding’s playoff hopes.
Shaw opened up a 21-0 halftime lead and held host Spencer scoreless until the Greenwave’s late interception set up a rushing touchdown in the final minute of a 21-8 win. The Raiders increased their lead to 14-0 with a 35-yard touchdown run by Amir Harper in the first quarter and then made it 21-0 just before the half with a Wason Davis 30-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Kelly Jr.
Missed field goals by both teams led to a scoreless first half before Fayette County tacked on three rushing scores to close out the 21-0 road victory over Luella. Shaq Ancrum, Josh Thomas and Mike Graham provided the Tigers' trio of second half rushing scores.
Host Columbus trailed 8-7 after the first quarter before piling up a 56-6 scoring advantage in the next three quarters of Thursday night’s 63-14 Region 2 victory over Kendrick. Quarterback Jonathan Powell completed touchdown passes to Vaudree Bedford Jr. (15 yards) and Jahshua Jackson (25) and also rushed for three touchdowns. Powell’s third rushing score was set up by a Tyranny McGowen fumble recovery in the third quarter that followed back-to-back interceptions by Drew Kahmann and Jahari Jones that were both returned for Blue Devils touchdowns. Columbus also got a 38-yard Robert Edwards touchdown run and a Bryant Mansfield 10-yard rushing score that made it a 63-14 lead in the final frame.
