Class 4A Blog: Marist, Cedartown clinch top seeds

Westside-Macon roared back from a 14-0 deficit with 22 unanswered points to stun Spalding 22-14Thursday night at Griffin Memorial Stadium. With the victory, the Seminoles clinched a playoff seed out of Region 4 and eliminated Spalding’s playoff hopes.

Shaw opened up a 21-0 halftime lead and held host Spencer scoreless until the Greenwave’s late interception set up a rushing touchdown in the final minute of a 21-8 win. The Raiders increased their lead to 14-0 with a 35-yard touchdown run by Amir Harper in the first quarter and then made it 21-0 just before the half with a Wason Davis 30-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Kelly Jr.

Missed field goals by both teams led to a scoreless first half before Fayette County tacked on three rushing scores to close out the 21-0 road victory over Luella. Shaq Ancrum, Josh Thomas and Mike Graham provided the Tigers' trio of second half rushing scores.

Host Columbus trailed 8-7 after the first quarter before piling up a 56-6 scoring advantage in the next three quarters of Thursday night’s 63-14 Region 2 victory over Kendrick. Quarterback Jonathan Powell completed touchdown passes to Vaudree Bedford Jr. (15 yards) and Jahshua Jackson (25) and also rushed for three touchdowns. Powell’s third rushing score was set up by a Tyranny McGowen fumble recovery in the third quarter that followed back-to-back interceptions by Drew Kahmann and Jahari Jones that were both returned for Blue Devils touchdowns. Columbus also got a 38-yard Robert Edwards touchdown run and a Bryant Mansfield 10-yard rushing score that made it a 63-14 lead in the final frame.