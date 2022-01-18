Class 4A Blog: Luella girls, McDonough and Monroe boys hit their stride

On the boys side, No. 1 ranked McDonough took out Fayette County for the second time this season with a 73-65 victory last Tuesday. The Warhawks followed that victory with an 87-35 win over North Clayton on Friday and a massive 74-70 win over Class 5A powerhouse Tri-Cities on Monday. As a result, McDonough has won 12-straight and at 17-1 its lone loss came to Class 5A No. 1 ranked Eagle’s Landing (60-54) on Dec. 4. McDonough, which was formerly Henry County has never won a boys basketball state title and its last girls state title came in 1960. Leading this year’s McDonough team has been a deep cast of contributors, but juniors Daavion Thomas (16.8 ppg) and Amon McDowell (15.4) have been the biggest difference makers along with sophomore Keenan Gray (9.8). In the Tri-Cities win, which was arguably the biggest statement victory on McDonough’s resume this season, there were four different players that notched double-figure scoring. Thomas finished with a game-high 26 points—including 14-of-15 shooting at the foul line, McDowell scored 21, Gray finished with 10 points and senior Howard Fagan also scored 10 to go with his team-high 10 rebounds.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Westover is looking to bounce back from tough losses to Bainbridge (64-51) and Monroe (61-49). Monroe is 14-2 after the victory and has won nine-straight. The Golden Tornadoes are also perfect on the season within the classification and will host Westover on Feb. 1 in an anticipated rematch of their latest victory. Similar to McDonough, Monroe’s latest victory included four different players that notched double-figures and even more impressive is the team’s 78 percent shooting from the field (25-32). In fact, Cedric Johnson (13 points), Domonic Henderson (16), Boss Diallo (15) and Andrico Jackson (11) combined for 22-of-26 shooting from the field.