Class 4A Blog: Jefferson scores big in GPB Game of the Week

It was a relatively light volume Week 6 in Class 4A. Six of the teams played Thursday night while another 19 programs observed their midseason bye weeks. Within the action, however, were some results worth pointing out that continue to show how the season is progressing in the state’s middle classification. The biggest result was No. 2 Jefferson dominating once again in its 40-10 road victory over Flowery Branch. Jefferson answered an early Flowery Branch field goal with back-to-back touchdowns from Malaki Starks to take a 12-3 lead, and the Dragons defense stopped Flowery Branch at the goal line as time expired in the first half. The Dragons opened the second half with an 80-yard drive that ended in Starks' third touchdown and added another score with a 70-yard return of a blocked field goal for a 26-3 lead. Reese Johnson and Carter Stephenson each added touchdowns in the fourth.
Region 1′s Thomas County Central was the only team in action on Friday and they narrowly lost to Class 2A No. 1 ranked Callaway 16-14. Hardaway joins LaGrange and Carver-Columbus as Region 2 teams that are yet to fall in region play and the Hawks demolished Spencer 68-0 on Friday. LaGrange and No. 5 ranked Carver-Columbus will faceoff next weekend while Hardaway takes on Columbus—which got defeated by Troup 53-14 on Thursday.
Benedictine experienced its first loss of the season as the Cadets were outmatched by Class 5A powerhouse Ware County 43-21. In Region 4, Baldwin played its long-awaited season opener on Friday and scored a 35-28 victory over Westside-Macon to pick up a major region victory. Luella became the first Region 5 team to improve to 2-0 in conference play with its 20-14 win over McDonough. This was the only game played in the seven-team region this week.
In Region 6, No. 4 Stephenson topped Arabia Mountain 7-0. The Jags opened their season with a 25-0 win over Lithonia and are yet to allow a point through their first two games. Central-Carroll continues to look tough in the competitive Region 7 field and toppled Class 2A No. 10 ranked Heard County 32-13. Region 8′s big storyline was Jefferson dominating Flowery Branch to improve to 5-0 and 1-0 in region play. Also North Oconee opened its Region 8 play with a 41-26 win over Madison County on Friday.
