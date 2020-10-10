Class 4A Blog: Jefferson scores big in GPB Game of the Week

Region 1′s Thomas County Central was the only team in action on Friday and they narrowly lost to Class 2A No. 1 ranked Callaway 16-14. Hardaway joins LaGrange and Carver-Columbus as Region 2 teams that are yet to fall in region play and the Hawks demolished Spencer 68-0 on Friday. LaGrange and No. 5 ranked Carver-Columbus will faceoff next weekend while Hardaway takes on Columbus—which got defeated by Troup 53-14 on Thursday.

Benedictine experienced its first loss of the season as the Cadets were outmatched by Class 5A powerhouse Ware County 43-21. In Region 4, Baldwin played its long-awaited season opener on Friday and scored a 35-28 victory over Westside-Macon to pick up a major region victory. Luella became the first Region 5 team to improve to 2-0 in conference play with its 20-14 win over McDonough. This was the only game played in the seven-team region this week.