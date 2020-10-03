Class 4A Blog: Islands tops ranked Jenkins in season opener

Jefferson quarterback Malaki Starks found Spencer Neese for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds remaining to lift Jefferson to a 26-19 road win over Hart County. Starks threw for three touchdowns; his first was a 34-yard pass to Dawson Crawley in the second quarter and he completed a 47-yard strike to Neese in the third. The Dragons scored first when Jordan Perry forced Hart County quarterback Tanner Ayers to fumble and Kaden Bailey recovered and returned it 20 yards for the touchdown.

No. 3 ranked Benedictine trailed 23-20 at halftime of its 41-29 victory, despite Cadets quarterback Holden Geriner and wide receiver Trent Broadnax connecting for a pair of touchdowns and Justin Thomas adding a 12-yard score on the ground. Benedictine capitalized on a fumble recovery with a 7-yard rushing touchdown early in the second half to take a 27-23 lead. Both Justin Thomas' interception early in the fourth and a fumble recovery on the following Wayne County possession led to touchdowns by the Cadets. Wayne County scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass but the two-point conversion attempt and onside kick were both unsuccessful, sealing the comeback victory for Benedictine.