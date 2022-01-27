Class 4A Blog: Islands’ Sierzant ranks nationally for rebounding prowess

She has 12 double-doubles in the Sharks’ first 14 games of this season and she had a triple-double in Islands’ 49-44 win over Savannah on Dec. 21 with 16 points, 17 rebounds and 11 blocks. Islands’ most recent outing was a 55-36 win over New Hampstead where Sierzant posted 19 points, 25 rebounds, five steals, two assists and three blocks. Earlier this month, Sierznt led Islands to a 49-22 win over Effingham County and finished with a season-high 30 points and 24 rebounds. Sierznt is a three-year starter and her production has increased massively each season—going from 11.7 ppg and 7.6 rebounds per game as a freshman, to 15.4 and 12.8 last season and 20.4 and 18.2 this season.

Troup County’s Alexcia Murphy is another junior that is lighting up the scoreboard this season. The 5-foot-10 junior is leading the classification with her 22.1 ppg and turned in a 40-point performance in last weekend’s 78-40 win over Jordan that also included 16 rebounds and eight steals. Mays’ freshman Chloe Evans is also making a name for herself this season. The 5-foot-11 freshman is leading the Raiders with 15.8 ppg to go with her 4.5 steals per game.