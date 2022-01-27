Class 4A Blog: Islands’ Sierzant ranks nationally for rebounding prowess

There is one week of the regular season remaining and then the region tournaments will pick up to form this year’s playoff field. Previous blogs have highlighted, which teams were outperforming their other Class 4A counterparts, but today’s blog will look at the individuals that are leading the stat sheet and dominating on the court. Perhaps the most deserving player to get recognition in Islands’ three-sport star and 6-foot-1 junior Veronica Sierzant—who is currently the No. 5 top rebounder in the entire nation this season. Sierzant—who also plays volleyball and soccer is leading the way with 18.2 rebounds per game to go with her outstanding 20.4 points per game.
She has 12 double-doubles in the Sharks’ first 14 games of this season and she had a triple-double in Islands’ 49-44 win over Savannah on Dec. 21 with 16 points, 17 rebounds and 11 blocks. Islands’ most recent outing was a 55-36 win over New Hampstead where Sierzant posted 19 points, 25 rebounds, five steals, two assists and three blocks. Earlier this month, Sierznt led Islands to a 49-22 win over Effingham County and finished with a season-high 30 points and 24 rebounds. Sierznt is a three-year starter and her production has increased massively each season—going from 11.7 ppg and 7.6 rebounds per game as a freshman, to 15.4 and 12.8 last season and 20.4 and 18.2 this season.
Troup County’s Alexcia Murphy is another junior that is lighting up the scoreboard this season. The 5-foot-10 junior is leading the classification with her 22.1 ppg and turned in a 40-point performance in last weekend’s 78-40 win over Jordan that also included 16 rebounds and eight steals. Mays’ freshman Chloe Evans is also making a name for herself this season. The 5-foot-11 freshman is leading the Raiders with 15.8 ppg to go with her 4.5 steals per game.
On the boys side, Kaleb Banks has scored in double-figures in all 21 games this season for Fayette County and he remains the top-rated senior prospect in the entire state. Banks boasts a 55 field goal percentage and has scored 31 or more points in six different games this season. The 6-foot-8 Indiana signee is also averaging 9.8 rebounds per game.
