Class 4A Blog: How the McDonough boys made the history books in 29-25 semifinal win

“They had a three-point lead at the half (20-17) and we had come out of the box for a second and they were able to make some threes to build that lead and so we decided to get back to the box and make sure that we were getting out there to defend the shooters,” explained Thomas. “So then we came out in the box for the start of the third quarter and they held the ball for the entire third quarter.”

When the third quarter started, Thomas directed his team to go back to the box and one zone formation and this is what compelled Monroe to run out the clock for the entire quarter.

“I didn’t find the need to come out of the box,” said Thomas. “Even if they were going to hold the ball for the entire third quarter, we were going to be down just one possession and were set to get the ball to start the fourth quarter and so I will take that and I was content with that 20-17 score heading into the fourth. …I initially thought they were just taking their time and then after a while I realized that they were just going to let the quarter play out and I just said okay, we are going to let it out and go into the fourth quarter down by three.”

McDonough cut the lead to 20-19 on its first possession and then coach Thomas went to a 1-2-2 zone and Monroe was willing to forward. Once McDonough got another defensive stop, they netted the go-ahead basket. With the lead, McDonough quickly shifted back to the box and one zone and forced Monroe to take on that formation for the rest of the game.

The Class 4A boys field has been wide open this season. Last season, Woodward Academy and Sandy Creek were the No. 1 and No. 2 team for the entire season and now that those two programs have left the classification the ultimate prize is up for grabs with just two rounds left.

McDonough will visit undefeated Baldwin on Saturday and Westover will visit Fayette County on the opposite side of the bracket. McDonough’s playoff run has already included a double-overtime win against Jefferson, a 52-49 win over Mays and this recent 29-25 victory.