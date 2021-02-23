Class 4A Blog: First Round primer

The girls top seeds went to Cairo (Region 1), Carver-Columbus (Region 2), Jenkins (Region 3), Baldwin (Region 4), Luella (Region 5), Marist (Region 6) Pickens (Region 7) and Jefferson (Region 8). Carver-Columbus is the lone team that will have a first-round bye due to Region 3 only having three teams and a vacancy in the No. 4 seed slot. No. 3 seed New Hampstead will take on Troup and will look for its first state tournament win in school history. Additionally, Cairo has not won a state tournament game since 2008.

