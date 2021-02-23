X

Class 4A Blog: First Round primer

By Craig Sager II

On the boys side, Monroe (Region 1), Spencer (Region 2), New Hampstead (Region 3), Baldwin (Region 4), Fayette County (Region 5), Miller Grove (Region 6), Heritage-Catoosa (Region 7) and Cedar Shoals (Region 8) emerged as region champions and will have the No. 1 seeds in the state tournament. Heritage-Catoosa is previously 0-8 in its state tournament appearances and will be looking for its first-ever tournament victory.

The girls top seeds went to Cairo (Region 1), Carver-Columbus (Region 2), Jenkins (Region 3), Baldwin (Region 4), Luella (Region 5), Marist (Region 6) Pickens (Region 7) and Jefferson (Region 8). Carver-Columbus is the lone team that will have a first-round bye due to Region 3 only having three teams and a vacancy in the No. 4 seed slot. No. 3 seed New Hampstead will take on Troup and will look for its first state tournament win in school history. Additionally, Cairo has not won a state tournament game since 2008.

