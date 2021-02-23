Class 4A Blog: First Round primer

On the boys side, Monroe (Region 1), Spencer (Region 2), New Hampstead (Region 3), Baldwin (Region 4), Fayette County (Region 5), Miller Grove (Region 6), Heritage-Catoosa (Region 7) and Cedar Shoals (Region 8) emerged as region champions and will have the No. 1 seeds in the state tournament. Heritage-Catoosa is previously 0-8 in its state tournament appearances and will be looking for its first-ever tournament victory.
The girls top seeds went to Cairo (Region 1), Carver-Columbus (Region 2), Jenkins (Region 3), Baldwin (Region 4), Luella (Region 5), Marist (Region 6) Pickens (Region 7) and Jefferson (Region 8). Carver-Columbus is the lone team that will have a first-round bye due to Region 3 only having three teams and a vacancy in the No. 4 seed slot. No. 3 seed New Hampstead will take on Troup and will look for its first state tournament win in school history. Additionally, Cairo has not won a state tournament game since 2008.
