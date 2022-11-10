Class 4A Blog: First Round Primer

On the top right quadrant, Spalding will host Westover after earning the No. 2 seed behind Perry. Whitewater comes out of Region 4 as arguably the most talented No. 4 seed on the bracket and will visit reigning state champion Benedictine in a challenging draw for both programs to start the postseason. Heritage-Catoosa earned the No. 3 seed out of a crowded Region 7 and will visit Walnut Grove—who has racked up a school-record 8-2 season to earn home field for the first time in school history. The Warriors will be looking for the program’s first-ever playoff win. The final matchup in the top right quadrant will be a battle-tested No. 4 seed Hapeville Charter taking on Region 5 champion Stockbridge—who has won seven-straight and is yet to lose within the classification.

The bottom right quadrant of the bracket starts with Westside-Macon at Cairo. The Syrupmakers come off a tough loss to Bainbridge and Westside-Macon comes out of a tough Region 3 as the No. 3 seed after battling with the likes of Perry, Spalding, Baldwin and Griffin—who actually defeated Westside-Macon 35-14, but missed out on the playoffs after entering a three-way tie with Baldwin and the Seminoles. Region 3 No. 4 seed New Hampstead will take on 9-1 Troup and will have to contest with the memorizing playmaking ability of quarterback Taeo Todd. Madison County will visit a Central-Carroll team that has averaged 227.7 rushing yards per game and scored 33 of its 46 offensive touchdowns on the ground this season. Finally, Hampton carries a school-record 7-3 mark into its first-round trip to Holy Innocents’ and that resume includes a win over Central-Carroll earlier in the year. The Hornets will be attempting to win a playoff game for the first time in school history against a Holy Innocents’ team that runs the triple option. Holy Innocents’ has only turned over the football six times this season and has produced 30 turnovers defensively—giving the Golden Bears’ a plus-24 turnover margin heading into kickoff.