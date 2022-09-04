Class 4A Blog: East Forsyth records first region victory, Pace Academy outshines private school gauntlet

There are plenty of other teams that have enjoyed successful starts to the season and among those is Pace Academy. The Knights opened the season with a win over Holy Innocents, defeated Westminster for the first time in school history and then picked up a 31-0 win over Greater Atlanta Christian this past Friday. Now, the 3-0 Knights will get set for their region opener this Friday against Lovett and attempt to sweep the private school gauntlet. In the Knights’ latest win, Terrence Kiel scored all three of his touchdowns in the first quarter, giving visiting Pace Academy a 21-0 halftime lead. Kiel took the opening kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown, caught a short pass from quarterback Conner Phelan and raced to a 63-yard touchdown, and took a handoff from Phelan for an 11-yard touchdown rush. Phelan added a 1-yard QB sneak for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Andrew Swann made a 36-yard field goal for Pace in the third quarter.

The defending champion Benedictine Cadets bounced back from last week’s loss to Miami’s Christopher Columbus with a polished 28-0 win over Westminster. Benedictine took a commanding lead over visiting Westminster — despite having a pair of first-half touchdowns called back on penalties — and the Cadets’ 28-0 lead was called final after 30 minutes of waiting for the weather to cooperate. Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek found Thomas Blackshear in the opening frame for a 15–yard touchdown and found the end zone himself on the following Benedictine drive for a 14-0 lead, and Za’Quan Bryan (2 yards) and Na’Seir Samuel (70 yards) added rushing scores in the third.