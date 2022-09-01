ajc logo
X

Class 4A Blog: Cross-region battles headline Week 3 slate

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
1 hour ago

The Week 3 Class 4A slate kicks off with two Thursday games (Westover vs. Spencer and Southwest DeKalb vs. Decatur) before a packed 43-game Friday schedule. There will be five cross-region matchups within the classification in addition to a pair of Region 8 matchups. Region 2′s Griffin will visit Region 4′s Whitewater, Region 2′s Spalding will face Region 4′s Fayette County, Region 3′s Benedictine will visit Region 6′s Westminster, Region 5′s Luella will visit Region 4′s Starr’s Mill and Region 7′s Centra-Carroll will visit Region 5′s Hampton. In Region 8, Cedar Shoals will host East Forsyth in their region opener, while East Hall takes on Johnson-Gainesville—which occupies the region, but will not impact the standings.

There are plenty of significant matchups to track this weekend and No. 5 ranked Bainbridge will visit Thomas County Central—just one week after its noteworthy 24-21 victory over Coffee. Cairo, which scored a 28-3 win over Monroe this past week will host Thomasville in another big-time South Georgia battle.

In Region 2, Howard is observing a bye after its strong 2-0 start and 1-0 West Laurens will look to come off its bye week strong against a Houston County team that defeated No. 6 ranked Perry 57-56 this past week. The Panthers will look to bounce back from that narrow defeat with another big-time game against a powerhouse from a higher classification when they visit Class 5A no. 3 ranked Jones County.

Benedictine fell 41-15 to Miami powerhouse Christopher Columbus last Friday. This is nothing new, as the Cadets opened last season 0-2 against out-of-state teams and then ran the table with 13-straight victories to clinch the title. The Cadets will host Westminster, who is also coming off a loss; the Wildcats fell Pace Academy 21-19. That loss to Pace Academy was the first time the Knights have topped Westminster on the gridiron in program history. Pace Academy will be taking on Greater Atlanta Christian this Friday with an opportunity to improve to 3-0.

I have suggested that Region 4 is arguably going to be the toughest region in Class 4A this season and there will be key games to track this week with Starr’s Mill hosting Luella and Whitewater taking on Griffin. Region 5′s Hampton is off to a 2-0 start and will square off with 2-0 Central-Carroll out of Region 7. The Lions join Cedartown, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield as Region 7 teams that have opened up the season 2-0 and with Sonoraville at 1-1, Region 7 has produced a 11-1 start so far this year.

Region 8 is the largest in Class 4A with an 9-team region fighting for the four playoff spots the action starts this week in earnest with Cedar Shoals and East Forsyth. Cedar Shoals is 0-2 after last week’s 58-13 loss to Monroe Area and East Forsyth is 1-0 after scoring a 48-0 win over Seckinger.

CLASS 4A WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

REGION 1

Shaw 2-0

Bainbridge 1-1

Cairo 1-1

Hardaway 0-2

Westover 0-2

Thursday, Sept. 1

Westover vs. Spencer

Friday, Sept. 2

Bainbridge at Thomas County Central

Cairo vs. Thomasville

Hardaway vs. Northside-Columbus

Shaw at Harris County

REGION 2

Howard 2-0

Westside 2-0

West Laurens 1-0

Spalding 1-1

Baldwin 0-2

Griffin 0-2

Perry 0-1

Friday, Sept. 2

Baldwin vs. Ware County

Griffin at Whitewater

Perry at Jones County

Spalding at Fayette County

West Laurens vs. Houston County

Westside-Macon vs. Morrow

REGION 3

Burke County 2-0

New Hampstead 2-0

Benedictine 1-1

Wayne County 1-1

Islands 0-2

Southeast Bulloch 0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Benedictine vs. Westminster

Islands at South Effingham

New Hampstead vs. Bradwell Institute

Wayne County vs. Appling County

REGION 4

Riverdale 1-1, 1-0 LaGrange 2-0

Starr’s Mill 2-0

Troup 2-0

Whitewater 2-0

Fayette County 0-2

Trinity Christian 0-2

North Clayton 1-1

Friday, Sept. 2

Fayette County vs. Spalding

North Clayton at McNair

Riverdale at Mundy’s Mill

Starr’s Mill vs. Luella

Trinity Christian at Mary Persons

Troup vs. Callaway

Whitewater vs. Griffin

REGION 5 Hampton 2-0

Pace Academy 2-0 McDonough 1-0

Stockbridge 1-1

Woodland-Stockbridge 1-1

Lovett 0-2

Luella 0-2

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Hampton vs. Central-Carroll

Luella at Starr’s Mill

McDonough vs. Union Grove

Pace Academy at Greater Atlanta Christian

Stockbridge vs. Dougherty

Woodland-Stockbridge vs. McIntosh

REGION 6

Holy Innocents’ 1-1

Miller Grove 1-1

Westminster 1-1

Hapeville Charter 0-2

Southwest DeKalb 0-2

Stephenson 0-1

Druid Hills 1-0

Clarkston 0-1

Stone Mountain 0-2

Thursday, Sept. 1

Southwest DeKalb vs. Decatur

Friday, Sept. 2

Clarkston vs. Therrell

Druid Hills vs. Berkmar

Hapeville Charter vs. Pebblebrook

Holy Innocents’ at Christ Church

Miller Grove vs. Douglass

Stephenson vs. Arabia Mountain

Stone Mountain at Discovery

Westminster at Benedictine

REGION 7

Cedartown 2-0

Central-Carroll 2-0

Heritage-Catoosa 2-0

Northwest Whitfield 2-0

Southeast Whitfield 2-0

Sonoraville 1-1

Friday, Sept. 2

Cedartown vs. Sequoyah

Central-Carroll vs. Hampton

Heritage-Catoosa vs. Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

Northwest Whitfield vs. Ringgold

Sonoraville vs. Dalton

Southeast Whitfield vs. Gordon Lee

REGION 8

East Forsyth 1-0

East Hall 1-0

North Oconee 1-0

Walnut Grove 1-0

Madison County 1-1

Cedar Shoals 0-2

Cherokee Bluff 0-2

Chestatee 0-1

North Hall 0-1

Johnson-Gainesville 0-2

Seckinger 0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Cedar Shoals vs. East Forsyth (REGION GAME)

Chestatee at White County

East Hall vs. Johnson-Gainesville

North Hall vs. Dawson County

North Oconee vs. South Forsyth

Walnut Grove at Chattahoochee County

About the Author

Craig Sager II
Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it19h ago
Weekend Predictions: Big wins for Georgia over Oregon, Clemson over Tech
3h ago
How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
6h ago
Selectivity leads Georgia Tech grad Graham Neff to dream job as Clemson AD
2h ago
Selectivity leads Georgia Tech grad Graham Neff to dream job as Clemson AD
2h ago
Braves add Jesse Chavez, Orlando Arcia as roster expands
3h ago
The Latest
Class A Blog: Rabun vs. Adairsville, Prince Avenue vs. Athens Academy highlight weekend...
54m ago
Class 7A blog: 5 games that might reveal contenders
59m ago
Class 3A blog: No. 1 Cedar Grove begins 4-week upper-class gauntlet
1h ago
Featured
Surprising Facts You May Not Have Known About Labor Day

Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
8h ago
How to watch: Vince Dooley joins UGA, Tech delegation to ring Wall Street closing bell
6h ago
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top