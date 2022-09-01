Class 4A Blog: Cross-region battles headline Week 3 slate

Benedictine fell 41-15 to Miami powerhouse Christopher Columbus last Friday. This is nothing new, as the Cadets opened last season 0-2 against out-of-state teams and then ran the table with 13-straight victories to clinch the title. The Cadets will host Westminster, who is also coming off a loss; the Wildcats fell Pace Academy 21-19. That loss to Pace Academy was the first time the Knights have topped Westminster on the gridiron in program history. Pace Academy will be taking on Greater Atlanta Christian this Friday with an opportunity to improve to 3-0.

I have suggested that Region 4 is arguably going to be the toughest region in Class 4A this season and there will be key games to track this week with Starr’s Mill hosting Luella and Whitewater taking on Griffin. Region 5′s Hampton is off to a 2-0 start and will square off with 2-0 Central-Carroll out of Region 7. The Lions join Cedartown, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield as Region 7 teams that have opened up the season 2-0 and with Sonoraville at 1-1, Region 7 has produced a 11-1 start so far this year.