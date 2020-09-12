Class 4A Blog: Classification’s top trio outscores opponents 157-14 Week 2

Benedictine 49, Effingham County 7

Evan Scarbrough opened the scoring with an interception and 40-yard touchdown return less than two minutes into the game to give visiting Benedictine a 7-0 lead. Effingham responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Zach Garcia to Keion Wallace with 3:17 left in the first quarter before the Cadets poured on 42 unanswered points. After Effingham County’s touchdown, Benedictine’s LeShon Brooks scored a 66-yard touchdown run on the following play to reclaim a 14-7 lead. Junior Holden Geriner added a 4-yard touchdown run with 9:52 left in the second quarter and the Cadets went into the locker room with a 21-7 lead after holding Effingham County to just 63 total yards of offense in the half. The third quarter was dominated by Geriner and wide receiver Trent Broadnax, who connected for touchdown passes from 14, 5 and 55 yards. Benedictine’s Justin Thomas also scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to help build the lead to 49-7.