Class 4A Blog: Classification underperforms Week 1 with a 7-20 overall record

Mays was the lone Region 6 team in action this week and was defeated by Class 7A West Forsyth 42-6. Ultimately, Region 3 and Region 7 proved to be the only regions this past week to win the majority of its games. Heritage-Catoosa (35-7 win over 3A Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe), Northwest Whitfield (27-6 win over 3A Coahulla Creek) and Pickens (17-8 win over 3A Gilmer) were each victorious, while their Region 7 counterparts Southeast Whitfield (47-20 loss to 3A Murray County) and Ridgeland (35-0 loss 2A Rabun County) were defeated.

Finally, the four Region 8 teams that competed Week 1 were all defeated. Cedar Shoals fell 10-3 to 5A’s Clarke Central, Madison County fell 27-6 to 6A’s Habersham Central, North Oconee dropped a 27-7 loss to 3A’s Oconee County and Flowery Branch lost 38-28 to 5A’s St. Pius.

This first week was obviously a unique one with cross-classification matchups and nearly half of the classification not on the slate. I will compare this upcoming week’s results with this breakdown to see if the trend continues.

In conclusion, here is how Class 4A fared against each of the classifications Week 1:

Class A: (0-1)

Class 2A: (0-3)

Class 3A: (4-3)

Class 4A: (1-1)

Class 5A: (2-9)

Class 6A: (0-2)

Class 7A: (0-1)

Here is how each 4A region performed Week 1:

Region 1: (0-1)

Region 2: (0-5)

Region 3: (1-0)

Region 4: (0-3)

Region 5: (3-4)

Region 6: (0-1)

Region 7: (3-2)

Region 8: (0-4)

Combined Record: 7-20