Class 4A Blog: Classification has strong showing Week 1

Cedartown faced off with Class 7A Denmark for the first time in school history and won the cross-classification battle 7-3. The Bulldogs’ Patrick Gardner scored the lone touchdown of the night and Harlem Diamond, Jordan Johnson, and Xavier Hargrove all provided interceptions for the Bulldogs, who will host Rockmart next week.

Another significant outcome came with Troup’s 28-21 victory over Harris County. The Tigers lost this game a year ago and got off to an 0-3 start before getting hot and becoming a strong contender. This turnaround campaign was propelled by underclassman quarterback Taeo Todd and he is off to a strong start this season. In Friday’s win, Troup took a 14-0 second-quarter lead over Harris County when Todd ran a quarterback keeper 36 yards for a touchdown. Back-to-back Harris County scores tied the game early in the third, but Troup regained the lead on a pass from Todd to Dwartney Wortham. Harris County then tied the game again at the end of the quarter, and Todd again put Troup back out front when he connected with Presley McDaniel. An interception from CJ Sands sealed the win for the Tigers.