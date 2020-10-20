Class 4A Blog: Central-Carroll OL honored as senior RB Narada Levett continues breakout campaign

Levett started taking carries in the Lions' offense his freshman season and his role continued to grow. As a junior in 2019, he took 58 carries for 257 yards and a touchdown. This ranked him as the team’s third leading rusher behind seniors Kashif Taylor (103 carries-373 yards-7 TDs) and Braden Dunson (140-718-3). Fast forward to this season and not only is Levett the team’s leading rusher, he is also currently leading the entire state in total rushing yards entering Week 8. In this past week’s victory over Northwest Whitfield, Levett took a career-high 47 carries for 430 yards and four touchdowns. This performance has followed a string of dominant outings by Levett that have led to the Lions' current four-game winning streak.

Central’s season started with a 17-14 loss to Temple. The following week, the Lions topped Whitewater 29-28 in overtime. Levett accounted for 154 yards off 27 carries and scored a touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion in the victory. In the three games that have followed, Levett has been even more dominant, accounting for 961 yards (320.3 ypg) and 12 total touchdowns over that stretch. He posted 315 yards and four touchdowns in the 49-28 win over Villa Rica, racked up 216 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s 32-13 win over Heard County and then followed it up with his career night against Northwest Whitfield this past Friday.