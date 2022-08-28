Class 4A Blog: Cedartown, LaGrange, Troup and Pace Academy highlight Week 2 winners

The other big winner this week was undoubtedly Cedartown, which was able to rack up a 47-7 win over Callaway. Cedartown was 0-2 all-time against Callaway before Friday’s dominant 47-7 victory in their first meeting since the 2015 season. The Bulldogs had six different players rush for touchdowns and quarterback Reece Tanner connected with Harlem Diamond for a 56-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Taidji Neal (1-yard), Tae Harris (38), Patrick Gardner (2), Xavier Hargrove (5), Isaiah Johnson (6) and Jaquaveon Price (30) provided Cedartown’s six touchdown runs and put the Bulldogs up 47-0 before Jaquavious Whitfield scored a 3-yard Callaway touchdown with two minutes left to put the Cavaliers on the board.

Elsewhere in Class 4A, Pace Academy survived a back-and-forth 21-19 thriller on the road to pick up its first-ever victory over Westminster. The visiting Knights led 6-3 at halftime before a wild third quarter ensued. They extended their advantage to 12-3 on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Conner Phelan to Cooper Williams, but Westminster stormed ahead 16-12 on a 70-yard strike from John Collier to Henry Chartrand and a 1-yard run by Quinton Ezzard. Pace Academy promptly answered with a 4-yard touchdown run by George Little late in the third quarter. The Wildcats pulled to within 21-19 on a fourth-quarter field goal from Josh Brockman, but their final drive that initially had them in range for a potential game-winning field goal eventually went backward and the Knights held on for the win.