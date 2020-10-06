Class 4A Blog: Breaking down the top contenders

No. 2 Jefferson has opened up a brilliant 4-0 start to the season and will take on No. 6 Flowery Branch on the road in a highly-anticipated matchup this Friday. Jefferson possesses one of the most effective rushing attacks in the entire state with Dragons' offense averaging 38.75 ppg behind it. The team has accounted for 1,345 rushing yards through its first four victories (336.3 yards per game) with an 8.2 average yard per carry. The passing game is also starting to get involved and the offense has now gone 7-of-25 passing for 225 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Jefferson’s run-heavy offense is in direct contrast with Flowery Branch’s high-powered passing game. With junior David Renard under center, the Falcons have already accounted for 1,324 passing yards (331 yards per game). When it comes to matchups, it does not get more interesting when you consider Jefferson’s 336.3 rushing yards per game and Flowery Branch’s 331 passing yards per game. Flowery Branch’s Renard has accounted for eight passing touchdowns and two interceptions so far and he will face a Jefferson defense that has five players that have hauled in interceptions through the Dragons' first four games. Flowery Branch opened its season with a 38-28 loss to St. Pius, but has scored victories over Dawson County (45-42), Gainesville (29-22) and Hiram (34-7) to improve to 3-1. This will be the third all-time meeting between the programs; Jefferson scored a 33-0 victory in 2016 and a 35-29 win in 2017.

At No. 3 in the polls in Benedictine, who has opened up an impressive 5-0 start and is getting set to take on an undefeated Ware County team this Friday. Junior quarterback Holden Geriner has been outstanding and highly-effective under center—accounting for 942 yards off of 50-of-73 passing with 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His top target is wide receiver Trent Broadnax who has hauled in 22 receptions for 430 yards and a classification-high nine receiving touchdowns. On the defensive side of the football, Holden Sapp is having an all-state season. Sapp has accounted for 53 total tackles so far, with 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 of the team’s 18 total sacks. Also, Justin Thomas has contributed on offense with nine catches for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns while leading the Cadets with a team-high three interceptions.