Class 4A Blog: Breaking down the current region standings

Today’s blog will provide the latest region outlook on the girls side of Class 4A as the regular season reaches the final week of action. In Region 1, Cairo (14-0, 9-0) has a chance to close out its perfect season at Bainbridge on Friday. The Syrupmakers previously defeated the Bearcats 62-42. Behind the Cairo in the standings is Dougherty and Monroe who are both currently sitting at 6-3 in region play.
In Region 2, Troup and Carver-Columbus are both unbeaten in the region and Hardaway is 3-1. Troup, which is 5-0 in Region 2 will face LaGrange on Friday and then Jordan a week from Friday. Region 3 is the smallest in the classification and since Benedictine is an all-boys school, only Islands, Jenkins and New Hampstead make up this three-team region. Islands is at the top of the standings with a 3-0 region record and the Sharks will close out the season at Jenkins on Feb. 12. Islands last beat Jenkins 33-27 on Jan. 19 and was a 51-42 winner over New Hampstead this past Tuesday.
In Region 4, Spalding and Baldwin are both undefeated in the region, but their game has now been postponed on four different occasions and the teams are not slated to meet. Luella has already clinched the top slot in Region 5 with a 12-0 clean sweep over its region counterparts. Meanwhile, in Region 6, Marist avenged its only loss in region play (57-51 to Arabia Mountain) by scoring a massive 52-24 win over the Rams on Tuesday.
Down in Region 7, Northwest Whitfield has an 8-0 region record, but the Bruins still have five region contests left in the week ahead. As for Region 8, Jefferson is at the top of the standings with a 9-1 region record and is set to take on North Oconee Feb. 9. The Dragons previously defeated the Titans 66-42 on Jan. 15. Jefferson’s only region loss came to Flowery Branch (46-40) on Jan. 30 and is currently 5-4 in the region behind North Oconee’s 6-3 record and Cedar Shoals 6-4 region mark.
