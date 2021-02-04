Class 4A Blog: Breaking down the current region standings

In Region 2, Troup and Carver-Columbus are both unbeaten in the region and Hardaway is 3-1. Troup, which is 5-0 in Region 2 will face LaGrange on Friday and then Jordan a week from Friday. Region 3 is the smallest in the classification and since Benedictine is an all-boys school, only Islands, Jenkins and New Hampstead make up this three-team region. Islands is at the top of the standings with a 3-0 region record and the Sharks will close out the season at Jenkins on Feb. 12. Islands last beat Jenkins 33-27 on Jan. 19 and was a 51-42 winner over New Hampstead this past Tuesday.

In Region 4, Spalding and Baldwin are both undefeated in the region, but their game has now been postponed on four different occasions and the teams are not slated to meet. Luella has already clinched the top slot in Region 5 with a 12-0 clean sweep over its region counterparts. Meanwhile, in Region 6, Marist avenged its only loss in region play (57-51 to Arabia Mountain) by scoring a massive 52-24 win over the Rams on Tuesday.